Ancora Software Announces Strong Third Quarter Growth And Continued Healthcare Expansion

Purpose-built Intelligent Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions

Purpose-built intelligent automation provider adds 71 new customers, bringing global customer base to nearly 2,100

- Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora SoftwareSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of purpose-built intelligent automation, Intelligent Document Processing, and Accounts Payable Automation solutions, today announced strong results for the third quarter of 2026, adding 71 new customers and bringing its global customer base to nearly 2,100 organizations.The quarter reflects continued demand for ancora's intelligent automation technology as organizations look to reduce manual data entry, improve processing accuracy, and automate Accounts Payable operations. ancora's platform combines intelligent document capture with workflow, validation, matching, approvals, exception handling, and ERP integration to automate invoice processing from receipt through completion.ancora also continued its expansion within the healthcare market, adding seven new hospitals during the quarter. Healthcare has become an increasingly important vertical for the company as hospitals and healthcare organizations seek to reduce administrative costs, improve efficiency, and address the high volume and complexity of invoice processing.“Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued momentum we are seeing across our channels,” said Nick Bova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software.“Adding 71 new customers while continuing to expand our presence in healthcare reinforces the value organizations see in our approach to intelligent automation. We believe the market is increasingly looking for proven, purpose-built technology that can deliver measurable results without adding unnecessary complexity.”ancora's technology utilizes patented unassisted and assisted machine learning designed specifically for document processing and AP automation. Unlike solutions that rely heavily on large language models for invoice extraction, ancora uses purpose-built intelligent automation to deliver high accuracy, rapid deployment, and continuous improvement while maintaining strong data control and security.The company continues to grow through strategic partnerships with ERP providers, software vendors, systems integrators, and resellers. ancora's flexible OEM and white-label models allow partners to incorporate its technology into their own offerings while creating new recurring revenue opportunities.With nearly 2,100 customers worldwide and continued expansion across healthcare, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, retail, and other industries, ancora enters the final quarter of 2026 positioned for continued growth.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built intelligent automation, Intelligent Document Processing, and Accounts Payable Automation solutions that help organizations eliminate manual data entry and automate document-intensive business processes. ancora's technology uses patented unassisted and assisted machine learning to capture, classify, extract, validate, and process data from invoices and other business documents. Its solutions are available as cloud, on-premises, OEM, and white-label offerings and are used by organizations around the world.

Nick Bova

ancora Software, inc.

+1 614-496-6688

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ancora Software Announces Strong Third Quarter Growth and Continued Healthcare Expansion News Provided By ancora Software, Inc October 01, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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