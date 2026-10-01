Magnetto Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore As Silver Sponsor, Bringing Telegram Growth Infrastructure To Web3 And Fintech Brands

Magnetto, the largest seller of Telegram Ads globally, joins TOKEN2049 Singapore as a Silver Sponsor.

Magnetto will showcase how brands can turn Telegram's 500M+ user base into a scalable acquisition channel

SINGAPORE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magnetto, a Global Telegram Partner and performance marketing agency for Web3 and fintech brands, today announced its participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 as a Silver Sponsor. The company will host meetings at booth MB4-60 throughout the conference.Magnetto works with brands and agencies worldwide, turning Telegram into a sustainable and measurable marketing channel backed by unique Business Telegram Ads accounts and reach across 212 countries and territories. At TOKEN2049, the company will offer attendees 1:1 growth audits, reviewing a brands' current acquisition funnel and identifying where Telegram Ads can lower CPA and improve conversion rates.Also on hand at the booth: a new pricing tool that calculates Telegram ad costs by vertical in seconds, giving advertisers an instant estimate before they even sit down with the team."Traditional channels are becoming more crowded, and CPMs are rising. On Telegram, CPMs are often more attractive, so brands can test and scale campaigns without overspending. For Web3 and fintech brands, that's exactly the kind of environment where a message lands," Alex Malgin, CEO of Magnetto.Magnetto's presence at TOKEN2049 comes as institutional interest in Telegram as a growth channel continues to build, particularly among Web3 and fintech companies operating in high-growth markets across LatAm, Southeast Asia, MENA and Africa.Advertisers and agencies attending TOKEN2049 can book a meeting with the Magnetto team via calendly or visit booth MB4-60 during the conference.About MagnettoMagnetto is a Telegram infrastructure partner and the world's largest Telegram Ads seller, helping brands turn Telegram into a predictable, high-performing growth channel across 200+ countries and territories. Powered by unique Business Telegram Ads accounts, direct communication with the Telegram moderation team, and proprietary AdTech, Magnetto delivers cost-efficient traffic and user acquisition at scale.

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Magnetto Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore as Silver Sponsor, Bringing Telegram Growth Infrastructure to Web3 and Fintech Brands News Provided By Magnetto October 01, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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