Kiwitaxi Partners With Azerbaijan Airlines To Bring Airport Transfers To The AZAL Miles Program

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiwitaxi, a global airport transfer service operating in more than 105 countries, has partnered with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to introduce pre-booked airport transfers as a new travel category within the AZAL Miles loyalty program.Through the partnership, AZAL Miles members can now earn miles by booking reliable private transfers with Kiwitaxi in 35 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia: 3 miles for every 1 EUR spent, redeemable later for Azerbaijan Airlines flights. Bookings will be available through a dedicated Azerbaijan Airlines partnership page, where travelers can seamlessly continue to the Kiwitaxi booking platform to arrange their transfer.This partnership marks another step in the evolution of airline loyalty programs, which are increasingly expanding beyond flights to offer travelers a more complete end-to-end travel experience. By adding airport transfers to its ecosystem, Azerbaijan Airlines enables passengers to arrange another essential part of their trip in advance, helping reduce uncertainty after arrival while improving the overall travel experience."Azerbaijan Airlines and Kiwitaxi share the same belief: that a good journey doesn't end at the gate," said Marie Borisova, CEO of Kiwitaxi. "Every part of a trip - the flight, the arrival, the ride that follows - should feel like one continuous experience, not a series of separate decisions. This partnership is a natural extension of that philosophy, and we're proud to help Azerbaijan Airlines bring it to life for their passengers."For Kiwitaxi, the partnership reflects the company's long-term focus on helping airlines deliver a more complete travel experience beyond the airport. As air travel becomes increasingly connected with complementary travel services, Kiwitaxi works with airlines and travel brands to seamlessly extend the passenger journey beyond the airport through reliable pre-booked ground transportation.About KiwitaxiKiwitaxi is a global airport transfer platform operating in more than 105 countries. The company connects travelers with professional transfer providers, offering pre-booked private transportation from airports, train stations, ports, and hotels. Kiwitaxi partners with airlines, OTAs, TMCs, and travel brands through affiliate, co-branded, and API-based technology integrations to deliver seamless ground transportation solutions.About Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)Azerbaijan Airlines holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, Azerbaijan Airlines provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global aviation market.AZAL Miles is Azerbaijan Airline's (AZAL) loyalty programme with 700,000+ active members and five membership tiers: Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Elite. Members can earn and redeem miles, purchase international award tickets with miles at competitive redemption rates, combine miles through Family Account, transfer or purchase miles, purchase and convert status points, and recover expired miles. The programme also continues to expand its network of global and local partners across travel, mobility, lifestyle, and other sectors.

Kseniia Korekhova

Kiwitaxi

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Kiwitaxi Partners with Azerbaijan Airlines to Bring Airport Transfers to the AZAL Miles Program News Provided By IT Travel LP October 01, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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