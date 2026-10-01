Paperguide Launches AI-Assisted Systematic Review Software With Built-In Dual Review

Paperguide Systematic Review with Dual Review: two blind, independent reviewers screen every study, a resolver makes the final call on conflicts with the reason logged, and PRISMA counts update automatically.

AI-assisted screening meets independent dual review, with PRISMA reporting and a full audit trail for HEOR, pharma, and medical device teams.

- Mallikarjun Gaddam, Co-founder of Paperguide

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paperguide, the AI-native platform for scientific research workflows and systematic reviews, today launched Paperguide Systematic Review, AI-assisted software built for corporate teams that run literature reviews and evidence synthesis for clients and regulators. At its center is Dual Review, which lets two reviewers screen every study independently, flags each disagreement automatically, and sends each conflict to a designated resolver who makes the final call, with every decision recorded for audit.

Systematic reviews underpin health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), clinical evaluation reports, and post-market surveillance. They are also slow and easy to get wrong. An analysis of the PROSPERO registry published in BMJ Open found that a systematic review took a mean of 67.3 weeks from registration to publication. A 2020 randomized trial in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology found that single-reviewer abstract screening missed 13 percent of relevant studies, compared with 3 percent for dual screening. Many evidence teams still coordinate that second reviewer across spreadsheets, email threads, and separate tools, leaving a paper trail that is hard to reconstruct when a client or regulator asks how a study was included or excluded.

With Dual Review, a review lead assigns two reviewers to each screening stage. Each reviewer records include and exclude decisions without seeing the other's choices. Paperguide surfaces every disagreement, and the resolver makes the final call with a recorded rationale. Teams that prefer an AI-led mode can have Paperguide's AI screen first while reviewers keep final authority over each decision. In both modes, the platform generates PRISMA flow reporting directly from the underlying decisions and keeps a full audit trail of who decided what, and when.

In Paperguide Systematic Review, screening decisions connect to structured data extraction and citation-grounded drafting, shared projects and workspaces support concurrent reviews across a team, and saved searches can be re-run for surveillance updates without rebuilding the search strategy.

Regulated teams also need a complete record. Clinical evaluation reports under the EU Medical Device Regulation and value dossiers in HEOR are expected to show a reproducible search, documented eligibility criteria, and a clear record of how each study was handled. Paperguide Systematic Review keeps the search strategy, screening decisions, conflict resolutions, and PRISMA counts together in one project, so teams can answer an auditor's question without rebuilding the record by hand.

"A single reviewer misses roughly one in eight relevant studies, and every evidence team we speak with knows it," said Mallikarjun Gaddam, Co-founder of Paperguide. "They needed a second reviewer without adding weeks to the timeline. Teams using Paperguide Systematic Review have cut screening from about four weeks to one, and every inclusion still traces back to two independent reviewers and a documented reason."

"Paperguide worked great for my systematic review screening and helped me find valuable articles for my meta-analysis," said Ignacio Bascuñán, a researcher at Universidad Austral de Chile. "The most helpful feature was the full-text review and information gathering process, as the app recommended several parameters I had overlooked. I would love to see it one day become an even better version of RevMan or JBI SUMARI, with AI assistance."

Enterprise teams get single sign-on, role-based access control, and organization-wide administration, and SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance work is currently underway. Existing libraries can be imported from Zotero, Mendeley, RIS, and BibTeX files.

Paperguide Systematic Review is available now to Paperguide Evidence and Enterprise plan customers. Evidence teams can learn more at

About Paperguide

Paperguide is an AI-native platform for scientific research workflows and systematic reviews. Researchers use it to find, organize, and synthesize literature through AI search across more than 200 million peer-reviewed papers, an AI-native reference manager, research agents, structured data extraction, and a citation-grounded writer. Corporate and academic evidence synthesis teams use it to run rigorous, auditable systematic reviews with dual screening, PRISMA reporting, and full decision logging. Paperguide began as a tool for reading and questioning research papers and has since been used by more than 1 million researchers, students, and analysts. Paperguide is operated by Keevs Health Inc. and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. More information is available at

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Paperguide (Keevs Health Inc.)

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Paperguide Systematic Review: How Dual Review Keeps Every Screening Decision on Record

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Paperguide Launches AI-Assisted Systematic Review Software With Built-In Dual Review News Provided By Keevs Health Inc October 01, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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