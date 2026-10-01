Delhi: L-G TS Sandhu Opens DDA Sports Complex In Rohini, Announces Hockey Cup From Oct 9

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu on Thursday inaugurated a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports complex in Rohini, visited a local Aarambh library popular among civil services aspirants and shared the mantras of discipline and determination with the youth, an official said.

At the inaugural ceremony of the sports complex in Rohini's Sector-33, Sandhu announced that the L-G Cup for Hockey would be held from October 9 to 18 to encourage and motivate young athletes and promote greater participation team sports like hockey.

Spread over around 8.11 hectares, with a built-up area of around 10,974 square metre, the sports complex has been developed to bring quality sporting infrastructure closer to the residents of Rohini, outer Delhi and adjoining areas of North-West Delhi.

While interacting with students at the library, L-G Sandhu said that since there is a huge demand from the students for this library, the Rohini library would be augmented by utilising one upper floor and creating more than 40 seats.

After the visit to the library, the Lieutenant Governor said on X, "Visited DDA's 'Aarambh Library' in Rohini's Sector-11 along with Ravinder Indraj Singh, Government of NCT of Delhi Minister, and spent time with young aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations. Sat with them, heard about their preparation routines, challenges and pressures, and shared reflections from my own student days."

"My message was simple: Stay positive, consistent, disciplined. Turn setbacks into stepping stones and never lose sight of your goal. The grit, dedication and quiet resolve of these young learners is inspiring. Keep going, learning and believing. Success will follow," L-G Sandhu said on social media platform X.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor directed the strengthening of street lighting, CCTV coverage and police patrolling around colleges, along with dedicated Nodal Police Officers and Pink Booths near campuses.

He issued the directions after chairing a meeting with principals of women's colleges of Delhi University (DU), DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and senior officers of Delhi Police, Transport Department, Public Works Department, DDA and Delhi Metro on Wednesday, on safety and security of students in and around college campuses and transit.

Some of the common concerns raised by almost all colleges include, menace of e-rickshaws, lack of safe last mile connectivity, encroached footpaths and pathways, unregulated vending, dark spots and lack of sufficient illumination, unsafe parks near campuses, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing, requirement of more Pink Booths and patrolling, among others.

The meeting followed L-G Sandhu's impromptu visits over the past three days to Daulat Ram College and Indraprastha College and a surprise inspection of Bonta Park on September 25, to ascertain ground-level concerns of women students and residents directly.