Azerbaijan Showcases High-Energy Laser Technology At ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)
The weapon is equipped with an adjustable telescopic stock.
Designated the "MB-24000," this system is designed for air defense purposes, specifically to detect and destroy high-speed aerial targets.
The radar and camera systems integrated into the platform, which have an effective range of up to 8 kilometers, allow it to detect and track targets. During the tests, small targets located at distances of approximately 3 to 4 kilometers were successfully detected and neutralized.
The laser system is equipped with AI-based technology for effective target tracking.
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