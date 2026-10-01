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Correction: Cash Flows (New PDF-File)


2026-10-01 08:33:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 1 October 2026
Announcement no. 84/2026
Inside information

Cash Flows

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachments

  • 84_YdlRk20261001JYK
  • 84_YdlRk20261001JYK.xml

MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111745555



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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