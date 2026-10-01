The News Forum Presents Aftershock: The World After October 7, 2023

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special week of documentaries, interviews and television specials airing October 3-11. Aftershock explores how lives, communities and institutions have been changed by October 7 and the conflict that followed.

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum will present Aftershock: The World After October 7, 2023, a special week of documentaries, interviews, and television specials airing from October 3 through October 11.

The programming event examines the October 7, 2023 attacks and the far-reaching impact those events have had on individuals, families, communities, public policy, media discourse, and international relations.

Featuring documentaries produced by Canadian, Israeli, and American filmmakers, Aftershock brings together a collection of stories and firsthand accounts that explore the human consequences of conflict and the continuing effects felt around the world. The series includes interviews, panel discussions, and special presentations that provide historical context, examine the aftermath of the attacks, and explore ongoing efforts toward stability, coexistence, and peace.

Throughout the week, The News Forum will air conversations with diplomats, ministers, policy experts, journalists, community leaders, and individuals directly affected by the events of October 7 and the conflict that followed. Topics will include the humanitarian impact of the attacks, changing geopolitical realities, media coverage, community relations, and the challenges facing peace initiatives in the region.

As Canadians continue to encounter differing perspectives and difficult conversations surrounding the conflict, Aftershock seeks to provide viewers with greater context and understanding through long-form storytelling and thoughtful discussion.

"The events of October 7, 2023 changed countless lives and continue to influence conversations around the world," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "Through documentaries, interviews, and personal stories, Aftershock seeks to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the human impact of these events and the importance of pursuing dialogue, understanding, and peace."

The News Forum believes informed discussion and respectful engagement are essential to helping audiences better understand complex global issues that continue to affect communities both internationally and here in Canada.

Programming Event

Aftershock: The World After October 7, 2023

October 3-11, 2026

The News Forum

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a Canadian national news broadcaster delivering balanced, in-depth coverage of the issues shaping Canada and the world. The network is committed to providing viewers with diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of public interest.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

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Image created by The News Forum and used with permission.









Image created by The News Forum and used with permission.

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