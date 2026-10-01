WSP To Acquire GCM Corpo, Expanding Its Energy Platform In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP"), one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, has entered into an agreement to acquire GCM Corpo Inc. ("GCM Corpo"), a Canadian provider of engineering consulting and specialist services for the energy and industrial sectors. With a presence in Québec, Western and Atlantic Canada, GCM Corpo is home to approximately 600 professionals and serves clients in a broad range of end markets, including energy, industrial, and mining and metals. The proposed acquisition of GCM Corpo supports several priority growth areas aligned with WSP's 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan. It will expand WSP's platform in Canada by growing its core engineering consulting business and broadening access to clients in the energy and industrial sectors, including original equipment manufacturers. The proposed transaction will also strengthen WSP's capabilities in process engineering, industrial digitalization, operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, project and construction management, project procurement, detailed engineering and environmental services. A portion of the purchase price for the transaction will be paid in WSP common shares to the sellers, including Fonds de solidarité FTQ, GCM Corpo's largest shareholder. “GCM Corpo is highly complementary to WSP and a strong strategic fit for our business. Canada's energy and industrial sectors are evolving rapidly, driving demand for the scale, technology and expertise needed to support growth. Welcoming GCM Corpo will enhance our position across the energy and industrial value chain and expand our ability to partner with clients on some of the country's most important and complex projects,” said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP.“This transaction reflects our strong confidence in Canada's long-term potential as a leader in the energy, industrial and mining sectors.” “As we considered the next chapter for GCM Corpo, it became clear that joining WSP would allow us to accelerate the momentum we have created and pursue our ambitions from an even stronger position,” said Jonathan Clément, President of GCM Corpo.“WSP shares our roots, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to technical excellence. We believe joining forces will allow us to build on the strengths and culture that have made GCM Corpo successful, while creating new opportunities for our people and delivering even greater value to our clients”. “Supporting the long-term presence of corporate headquarters in Québec has long been a priority for the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. It was with this objective in mind that the Fonds and its Fonds régionaux invested in 2021 to support the evolution of GCM Corpo, an engineering consulting firm that has since experienced remarkable growth. I am delighted that GCM Corpo can now continue to grow and leverage its expertise within WSP, a flagship of Québec engineering,” said Janie C. Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. WSP has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) with respect to the WSP common shares that will be issued as consideration in connection with the acquisition of GCM Corpo. Final approval of the listing of the WSP common shares is subject to the ordinary conditions of the TSX for transactions of this nature. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026. About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP). About GCM Corpo

GCM Corpo is a group of six subsidiary companies specializing in engineering consulting, environmental services, construction management, industrial IT, technical design and recruitment. These subsidiaries, GCM Consultants, Volo Construction, Strana Talent, GCM Enviro Synergies, KuriosIT and HyperShell, bring together approximately 600 professionals in Québec, Western Canada and Atlantic Canada. They leverage their complementary capabilities to support industrial, energy and manufacturing clients across their projects. Through an integrated and agile approach, GCM Corpo delivers tailored, sustainable solutions that address clients' specific needs while building close relationships founded on trust and professionalism.

For more information, please contact: Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

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(438) 843-7317



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is not based on historical or current facts and may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not statements of fact, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed acquisition of GCM Corpo, the benefits, synergies and opportunities of such proposed acquisition; the expected closing date; expectations regarding complementarity and compatibility of GCM Corpo's business with WSP's existing business; the issuance of common shares as consideration for the proposed acquisition; other anticipated benefits of the potential acquisition and their expected impact on WSP's delivery of its strategic plan and its long-term vision, future growth, results of operations, financial performance, business, prospects and opportunities, WSP's business outlook, objectives, development, plans, integration, growth strategies and other strategic priorities, and WSP's leadership position in its markets; and statements relating to WSP's future growth, results of operations, financial performance, business, prospects and opportunities and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by WSP to be reasonable as at the date hereof, including assumptions set out through this press release and including, without limitation, principal assumptions about the possibility that the proposed acquisition may not be completed at all due to a failure to obtain or satisfy the conditions (including the receipt of regulatory approval) to the closing; WSP's ability to retain and attract new business, achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the proposed acquisition; WSP's ability to complete the integration of GCM Corpo within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels; WSP's ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the proposed acquisition; management's expectations in relation to the future performance and economic conditions and other factors in relation to GCM Corpo; the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the potential acquisition in the timeframe anticipated; as well as the assumptions underlying the 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan issued on February 12, 2025 and the 2026 financial outlook set out in WSP's press releases dated February 25, 2026, May 6, 2026 and August 5, 2026. If any of these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, WSP's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes financial outlook or future-oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is intended to provide investors with information regarding WSP, including WSP's assessment of future financial plans, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Financial outlook (including assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on WSP's assessment of the relevant information currently available), as with forward-looking statements generally, is based on current estimates, expectations and assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and other factors.

Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, investors should specifically consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause WSP's actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, WSP's inability to successfully integrate GCM Corpo's business upon completion of the potential acquisition; the possible delay or failure to close the potential acquisition; the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the potential acquisition; the potential failure to obtain regulatory approvals and the final approval of the TSX in a timely manner, or at all; WSP's or GCM Corpo's businesses being adversely impacted during the pendency of the potential acquisition; change of control and other similar provisions and fees; risks relating to the post-acquisition business; the deterioration of our financial position or net cash position; our working capital requirements; our accounts receivable; our increased indebtedness and raising capital; the impairment of long-lived assets; our foreign currency exposure; our income taxes; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by WSP with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that WSP makes public, which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in section 20,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and as supplemented by section 17,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the second quarter and the six-month period ended June 26, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at and which sections are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect because of the risks associated with our business, industry and global economy and of the assumptions made in relation to these risks. As such, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe WSP's expectations as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required under Canadian securities laws, WSP does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. WSP may also make oral forward-looking statements from time to time. WSP advises that the above paragraphs and the risk factors set forth in section 20,“Risk factors” of WSP's MD&A for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and as supplemented by section 17,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the second quarter and the six-month period ended June 26, 2026, should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of WSP to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any oral forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.