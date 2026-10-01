Blofin Returns As TOKEN2049 Singapore Title Sponsor, Opens Its“NEXT WHALE ERA” Chapter With 3Rd Anniversary Afterparty

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange built for ambitious traders and serious capital, is returning as title sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, marking a major milestone for the company as it celebrates its third anniversary and enters its NEXT WHALE ERA.









For BloFin, over the past three years, the crypto market has moved through a deep bear cycle, recovery, and multiple moments when the industry's credibility was tested; the teams still building are the ones still here. That conviction sits at the center of BloFin's 2026 direction. While broader crypto sentiment remains muted, BloFin believes the market's future is bigger than crypto alone. It is programmable money, open settlement, global markets that never close, and an industry increasingly converging with AI. As autonomous agents begin to hold, move, and trade value, and as traders rely more heavily on intelligent systems to interpret markets and manage risk, BloFin is building the infrastructure for what comes next.

“BloFin was founded on a simple belief: whales are made,” said Matt, CEO CEO of BloFin, in his 3rd anniversary letter.“They are made through discipline, risk management, reliable infrastructure, and the ability to stay in the market long enough to compound. 2026 is the year BloFin moves from brand promise to product proof.”

BloFin presents“NEXT WHALE ERA” at TOKEN2049 conference, booth PB5-11, level 5

At TOKEN2049 Singapore, BloFin will unveil its NEXT WHALE ERA experience at Booth PB5-11, introducing a refreshed brand presence designed around the company's next stage of growth. The booth will feature new creative on-site activations and a major surprise for attendees. The NEXT WHALE ERA theme reflects BloFin's belief that traders are built through infrastructure, discipline, and risk control. Alongside upgrades to its core trading experience centred around speed, clarity and control, BloFin is also building the AI layer of trading, which helps traders understand markets, test strategies and act with greater confidence. Underneath it all, BloFin continues to focus on stable systems, deeper liquidity, non-negotiable security, and global access. The goal is not to be the loudest platform in the market, but the one traders rely on across every cycle.

WHALE3RA: BloFin's 3rd anniversary afterparty at Marquee Singapore featuring a surprise headliner









Following last year's packed-out Whalefield celebration, BloFin is taking over MARQUEE Singapore once again for WHALE3RA, its official TOKEN2049 afterparty and third anniversary celebration.

The invitation-only event will take place on October 7, 2026, from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM at MARQUEE Singapore, one of the city's most iconic nightlife venues. This year's WHALE3RA event will gather top traders, founders, venture capitalists, institutions, KOLs, media leaders, and cultural icons for one of TOKEN2049 Singapore's most anticipated nights.

The celebration will feature a Surprise Headliner, with the reveal reserved for the event experience. Designed to create one of TOKEN2049 Week's most talked-about moments, WHALE3RA brings together market leaders, builders, traders, and culture in a full-stage celebration of BloFin's next chapter. A new era for its traders and a moment to step into your own whale era.



BloFin WHALE3RA x TOKEN2049 Luma: (Invite-only)









Probly, TxFlow L1 join BloFin for an invitation-only industry night

BloFin's WHALE3RA afterparty will bring together leading Web3 partners and top-tier media, including Probly, TxFlow L1, Cointelegraph, and BeInCrypto, creating a high-level environment for industry leaders to connect across trading, infrastructure, media, and culture.

Check the Event Page here to learn more about Probly and TxFlow.



About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier digital asset exchange specializing in futures trading and built for ambitious traders, professional users, and serious capital. The platform offers a wide range of trading products and tools, including 550+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions.

As BloFin marks its 3rd anniversary and enters its NEXT WHALE ERA, the company is strengthening its trading experience around speed, clarity, execution, risk control, and AI-powered market intelligence. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to support robust asset protection and trusted trading infrastructure. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As a constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to reinforce its global presence and long-term brand identity: WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.

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