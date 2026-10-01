Medicana Highlights Robotic Prostate Surgery As 2026 Review Reports Recovery Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group is highlighting the role of robot-assisted surgery in prostate cancer treatment as a 2026 research review reports lower blood loss and shorter hospital stays compared with open surgery. The review, published on 2 June in International Urology and Nephrology, brings together 27 studies involving 38,530 patients. During September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Group is sharing expert insight on what the approach can offer and how patients are selected.









Photo via FL Comms: Prof. Melih Balcı, MD of Medicana Ataköy Hospital

The review found that robot-assisted radical prostatectomy was associated with lower transfusion rates and shorter hospital stays, with an average reduction in hospital stay of approximately 1.4 days compared with open surgery. The findings concern surgical approaches for patients undergoing prostate removal; they do not mean that every patient with prostate cancer requires surgery.

Prof. Melih Balcı, MD, a urologist at Medicana Ataköy Hospital, part of Medicana Health Group, explains that treatment decisions depend on the stage and risk of the cancer, PSA and biopsy findings, age, general health and life expectancy. Active surveillance may be appropriate for some low-risk cancers, while surgery or radiotherapy may be considered for localised and selected locally advanced disease.

Robot-assisted radical prostatectomy removes the prostate and seminal vesicles through small abdominal incisions. Regional lymph nodes may also be assessed where necessary. The surgeon controls the instruments from a console, using magnified three-dimensional imaging to work around delicate structures. The robot does not operate independently.









Photo via FL Comms: Operating room at Medicana Health Group



“The aim is to remove the cancer while preserving surrounding structures where it is oncologically safe to do so,” Prof. Balcı said. Nerve-sparing may be considered in suitable cases, but urinary control and erectile function after surgery vary with the patient's age and function before treatment, tumour characteristics and whether the nerves can be preserved.

Patients may still need a urinary catheter after surgery and can experience incontinence or erectile dysfunction. Recovery and follow-up should therefore be discussed before a treatment decision. The review's authors also called for further randomised trials with longer follow-up to confirm their findings; most of the included studies were non-randomised, and results varied between studies.

Research reference: 2026 systematic review in International Urology and Nephrology

More information: Medicana Health Group | Prof. Melih Balcı

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye's leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centred service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

Media enquiries

Uğur Alkapar | FL Communications

...

+90 532 7011097

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: