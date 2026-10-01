Akari Therapeutics Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With PCT Filing For ADC Payload Related To RNA Splicing In Cancers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent filing covers PH1 payload's unique ability to disrupt multiple cancer-driving pathways in addition to its overall cytotoxic mechanism

Expands intellectual property portfolio supporting Akari's novel payload and ADC platform

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a novel RNA splicing disrupting payload, today announced the filing of PCT/US2026/45955, expanding the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio around its novel splicing-modulating payload, PH1 and PH1-based ADCs.

Alternative splicing enables cells to generate different proteins from a single gene. Cancer cells can exploit this process to produce protein variants called 'isoforms' that support tumor growth, proliferation and survival and promote resistance to therapy. This PCT filing expands Akari's current patent portfolio relating to its proprietary Thailanstatin payload ADCs and the payload's ability to disrupt alternatively spliced protein isoforms that many cancers use to survive, proliferate and spread. Accordingly, Akari's payload PH1 uses a differentiated approach compared with traditional ADC payloads that primarily rely on tubulin inhibition (i.e., vedotin) or DNA damage as (i.e., topoisomerase I Inhibitors) mechanisms of action.

The new PCT application includes claims relating to PH1's modulation of alternative splicing involving multiple genes associated with tumor progression, including pathways involved in:



Inhibiting Angiogenesis: PH1 altered VEGF-A splicing, shifting cancer cells from a VEGF-A isoform with the ability to supply tumors with blood vessels bringing in nutrients and oxygen (pro-angiogenic) toward the VEGF-165b isoform that prevented blood vessel recruitment to tumors (anti-angiogenic). This switch may disrupt the ability of tumors to recruit the blood vessels necessary to support their growth and spread.

Facilitating programmed cell death of the tumor: Cancer cells produce soluble versions of the death receptor FAS to prevent immune cells expressing the FAS ligand from recognizing the cancer cell and killing it. PH1 altered the splicing of FAS to a version that would be anchored on cell surfaces (transmembrane isoform) making the cancer cells susceptible to immune cell-mediated cell death. Disrupting hormone and oncogenic signaling in prostate cancer: In prostate cancer cells, PH1 demonstrated reductions in both wild-type androgen receptor (WT-AR) and the oncogenic splice variant AR-V7. WT-AR plays an important role in hormone-dependent prostate cancer, while AR-V7 is a signaling oncogene that drives tumor growth in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (after hormone ablation therapy fails).



Together, these collective findings further demonstrate the versatility of PH1's mechanism of action and its potential to disrupt different alternative splicing pathways that different cancers rely upon for survival, growth and metastasis.

Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics, commented,“This PCT filing represents another important expansion of our intellectual property portfolio and further demonstrates the differentiated potential of PH1 as a novel ADC payload with unique properties vs. current ADC payloads. These claims illustrate PH1's potential to impact multiple fundamental mechanisms that cancer tumors use to survive and spread, including angiogenesis, oncogene signaling and avoiding programmed cell death. We believe the breadth of this biology further supports the potential of PH1 as a platform payload for the development of differentiated ADCs across multiple tumor targets and cancer types. As we continue to expand our understanding of PH1, we are building an increasingly robust intellectual property foundation for our novel PH1 payload and ADC portfolio.”

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, AR-V7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by mid-2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari's proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“future,”“opportunity”“will likely result,”“target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential characteristics and therapeutic applications of PH1 and PH1-based ADCs, the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of a filing of an IND and commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company's need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company's programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company's patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company's product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company's product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company's product candidates; and the Company's ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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