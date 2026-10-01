Beezie Brings Gamified Shopping To Luxury Resale, Sells Out Debut Drop In Minutes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive commerce platform expands beyond collectibles with The Luxury Closet, attracting new shoppers and driving repeat engagement

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beezie, the interactive commerce platform bringing physical collectibles on-chain, today announced that its first luxury drop in partnership with The Luxury Closet sold out all 500 authenticated items in just 42 minutes.

The drop featured high-end pieces from some of the most recognizable names in luxury, including an Hermès Birkin 40, a Rolex GMT-Master II“Batman,” a classic black Chanel handbag, an 18-karat yellow gold Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace, and Dior and Louis Vuitton duffels.

Each box was priced at $500 and contained one authenticated luxury item. The format brought the surprise and excitement typically associated with trading cards and collectibles into the luxury resale market.

The launch marks Beezie's first move beyond traditional collectibles and into luxury. More than one-third, or 34.3%, of participating accounts were new users who signed up specifically for the luxury event. More than half, or 50.5%, participated multiple times.

The drop was created in partnership with The Luxury Closet, one of the Middle East's largest luxury resale marketplaces. Every physical item was vetted by The Luxury Closet's in-house authentication team and mirrored on-chain as a digital twin on Beezie.

Once an item was revealed, shoppers could decide what to do next. They could keep it, store it securely in a vault or swap it back on the platform with a single click. Many users chose to swap their items back, showing that shoppers were engaging not only with the luxury products but also with the experience itself.

“Our premier Luxury drop proved that when you pair iconic inventory with interactive ownership and real-time liquidity, engagement is unmatched,” said Andrea Miele, Founder & CEO of Beezie.“The traditional retail playbook is changing, and collectors want the thrill of discovery over static browsing. High-engagement platforms have historically leaned toward traditional collectibles, but luxury allows us to bring a whole new audience into that same excitement through pieces they already love. We're not just re-selling luxury; we're completely reimagining how people shop. That is an unmistakable signal that gamified luxury is the future of retail.”

Following the success of the debut drop, Beezie is preparing to launch a full-scale, always-on luxury experience later this year. The expanded offering will feature more authenticated luxury items across a range of price points, along with published odds, global vaulting and instant redemption.

About Beezie

Beezie is building the next generation of commerce through gamified shopping, instant liquidity and digital ownership. The platform enables brands, retailers and resellers to create interactive commerce experiences that drive discovery, engagement and new revenue streams across collectibles, luxury and other categories.

For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Beezie or at our website beezie.com.

Beezie Media Contact

Lucy Peng

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