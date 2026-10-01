Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) And Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) shares prior to July 30, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, it is alleged that Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the FDA had raised numerous serious issues with the iLet device itself, namely that the device was malfunctioning and dosing patients with dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events; (ii) contrary to defendants' assertions that the complaints back-filed with the FDA pursuant to the Form 483 were of no moment and entirely benign, they instead numbered in the thousands and included hundreds of life-threatening events requiring significant medical intervention; and (iii) the FDA was not satisfied with Beta Bionics' response to the issue, as Beta Bionics had utterly failed to implement any meaningful corrective actions.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) shares prior to July 30, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BBNX $BBNX #BetaBionics

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR).

What Is the Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you purchased Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) shares prior to March 13, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Better Home shares between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, inclusive, you can participate in the class action.

What Is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) shares prior to March 13, 2026, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Better Home shares between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, inclusive, you can participate in the class action. #BETR $BETR #BetterHome

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet's manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had“initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the“initat[ion]” of another“voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the“May 2026 MDC”), this time“for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

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