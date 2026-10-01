Nuwellis To Highlight Advancements In Fluid Management Across Pediatric Care, Critical Care, And Heart Failure At Leading October Medical Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to engage clinicians across three key growth markets and highlight the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for precise fluid management

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced its participation in four leading medical conferences in October spanning pediatrics, critical care, and heart failure. Across the events, Nuwellis will engage directly with clinicians on the challenge of fluid overload and the role of its Aquadex SmartFlow® system in providing precise, controlled fluid removal for patients who require individualized fluid management.

“Pediatrics, critical care, and heart failure are the three key growth markets for Nuwellis, and fluid overload is a common and complex challenge across each of these patient populations,” said Mike McCormick, Nuwellis President and Chief Executive Officer.“By engaging clinicians and specialists at leading meetings across all three markets, we are advancing our commercial strategy while increasing awareness of Aquadex and its ability to provide precise, adjustable fluid removal when conventional approaches may be insufficient. These conferences give us an important opportunity to deepen relationships with the specialists caring for patients who can benefit from more individualized fluid management.”

Pediatric Paracorporeal and Extracorporeal Therapies Summit (PPETS)

October 6-8 | Houston | Texas Children's Hospital

PPETS brings together pediatric specialists focused on extracorporeal therapies and critically ill children.

For more information, visit the event's website.

2026 Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Perioperative & Critical Care Conference

October 9-10 | Baltimore | Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor

The STS Perioperative & Critical Care Conference convenes cardiovascular and thoracic critical care teams managing complex patients, including those facing heart failure, acute kidney injury, and volume management challenges.

For more information, visit the event's website.

Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026

October 9-12 | Phoenix | Phoenix Convention Center

Nuwellis' Booth at the HFSA Devices Meeting on October 9: 204

The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting brings together the multidisciplinary heart failure community across advanced, hospitalized, and chronic heart failure care.

For more information, visit the event's website.

American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2026

October 21-25 | Denver | Colorado Convention Center

Nuwellis' Booth: 391

Kidney Week 2026 is ASN's annual meeting bringing together over 12,000 kidney professionals to latest treatments and advancements in and related to the field, including across critical care nephrology, pediatric care, and heart failure.

For more information, visit the event's website.

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow System is currently indicated for the continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' strategy includes expanding its portfolio through internally developed technologies and strategic commercial partnerships that broaden its presence across acute and chronic critical care. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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