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Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call


2026-10-01 08:33:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, ended September 30, 2026, will be released before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2026. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 80101. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

Contact information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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