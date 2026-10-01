Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

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