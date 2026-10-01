MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has been selected by Pursuit to provide guest WiFi across its portfolio of visitor attractions and mountain lodges in some of North America's most spectacular destinations.







Purple brings guest WiFi to Pursuit's iconic mountain attractions

Pursuit operates a collection of landmark experiences including the Banff Gondola, the Columbia Icefield Skywalk, the Golden Skybridge, the Maligne Lake Cruise and the Jasper SkyTram, alongside a portfolio of mountain lodges and hotels across Alberta, British Columbia, Montana and Alaska.

These are exactly the kind of remote, high-footfall destinations where reliable guest WiFi really earns its keep, helping visitors stay connected, plan their day and share the experience, while giving Pursuit a clearer understanding of how its sites are used. The agreement is also a strong platform for expansion across the wider collection.

Michael Bainum, Senior Sales Director, North America at Purple, said:

"Pursuit runs some of the most spectacular visitor experiences in North America, in exactly the kind of remote, high-footfall destinations where good guest WiFi really earns its keep. It's a brilliant portfolio to be part of, and a strong platform to grow across the wider collection."

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About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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