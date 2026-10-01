Charliai And Profitual Partner To Create A Trusted AI Path From Investor Readiness To Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering combines secure AI-powered investor intelligence, financial planning and investor access to help companies move from fragmented private-market data to trusted, decision-ready insight

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CharliAI and Profitual today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how private companies prepare for investors and put their most sensitive business information to work. The combined offering brings together CharliAI's governed AI intelligence platform and Investor Readiness capabilities with Profitual's financial planning technology and investor ecosystem, creating a secure and traceable path from company data and documents to investor readiness, financial projections and investor engagement.

At the center of the partnership is a simple idea: a private-market data room should do more than store documents. Together, CharliAI and Profitual are creating a governed“Decision Room” where company information can be analyzed, connected and transformed into investor-ready intelligence while maintaining control over access, provenance and AI activity.

For founders, raising capital increasingly requires more than a pitch deck and financial forecast. Investors expect companies to clearly articulate their market opportunity, business model, competitive position, operating assumptions, capital requirements and ability to execute.

The CharliAI and Profitual offering brings those elements together.

Using CharliAI, participating companies can analyze their business information and supporting materials to generate an evidence-based assessment of investor readiness, identify gaps and develop investor-oriented reports grounded in the underlying company information. Profitual complements that analysis with financial modelling, scenario planning and forecasting, helping founders translate their business strategy into the financial assumptions and capital requirements investors expect to understand.

The result is a more structured path from company information to investor readiness, financial planning and investor engagement.

“AI can dramatically improve the quality and depth of investor preparation, but founders are also placing some of their most sensitive business information into these systems,” said Peter Hickey, CRO of CharliAI.“That makes trust, governance and traceability fundamental. Our objective is not simply to generate another report. It is to give founders an AI-powered assessment they can understand, substantiate and use with confidence as they prepare to engage sophisticated investors.”

The combined offering brings together three complementary capabilities:



Governed AI Investor Readiness powered by CharliAI. Companies can assess investor preparedness, identify gaps across their business and supporting information, and generate investor-focused analysis grounded in their underlying company data.

Financial planning and projections through Profitual. Founders can develop income statement, balance sheet and cash flow forecasts, test scenarios and clearly explain the assumptions supporting their growth plans. Access to an established investor ecosystem. Participating companies gain a pathway from preparation into investor engagement, allowing the work completed through the platform to support real capital conversations.

CharliAI's underlying governance and control capabilities are particularly important in this environment. Company strategy, financial information, customer data, intellectual property and fundraising materials can represent highly sensitive information. CharliAI is designed to provide controlled access, policy enforcement, provenance and forensic traceability around AI activity involving that information.

Profitual provides the financial layer required to turn strategy into an investable financial narrative.

“Strong financial projections are ultimately a reflection of how well founders understand their business,” said Raymond Fitzpatrick, CEO of Profitual.“By combining Profitual's financial planning capabilities and investor network with CharliAI's approach to investor readiness, we can give founders a much more complete process. They can identify weaknesses, improve the underlying business case, model what happens next and then take that work into investor conversations.”

The partnership is designed to create value on both sides of the capital relationship.

Founders gain a structured process for strengthening their investment case before entering the market. Investors gain access to companies that have gone through a more rigorous preparation process and can more clearly articulate their strategy, assumptions, financial requirements and supporting evidence.

To learn more about the partnership, visit charliai.com/partner-profitual.

About Charli AI

CharliAI provides the control and assurance layer for trusted enterprise AI. Its technology helps organizations protect sensitive information, govern AI activity, enforce authority and policy, and maintain forensic traceability across AI workflows.

CharliAI also applies these capabilities to advanced AI applications that transform complex business information into evidence-based analysis while maintaining reference to the underlying source material.

Learn more at charliai.com.

About Profitual

Profitual provides financial planning and analysis software for founders and operators. Its application helps businesses build financial forecasts, compare scenarios and understand performance, supporting financial decisions and investor preparation.

Learn more at profitual.ai.

Media contacts

Charli AI: Joanne Hemstead, ... 1 (778) 840-7186

Profitual: Raymond Fitzpatrick, ... 1 (506) 260-9025