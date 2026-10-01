Breachrx Launches Out-Of-Band Comms To Keep Cyber Response Moving When Corporate Systems Cannot Be Trusted

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Rex Platform capabilities keep communications, response actions, legal workstreams, executive visibility and the incident record connected during cyber disruption

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx, the leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM), today announced Out-of-Band Comms, a major expansion of the Rex Platform that gives organizations a trusted communications and collaboration environment for managing cyber incidents when their normal corporate systems are compromised, unavailable, or cannot be trusted.

Ransomware, destructive malware, identity compromise, and business email compromise can disrupt the same communications and collaboration systems organizations depend on to manage the response. When that happens, enterprises face a second crisis inside the first: the people responsible for containing the incident and managing its business consequences can lose their trusted means of communicating and coordinating at the worst possible moment.

That risk is driving a higher standard for cyber resilience. In its 2026 guidance on preparing for destructive attacks, Google Cloud urged organizations to establish a prevalidated out-of-band communication platform completely decoupled from the corporate identity plane and to practice recovery using those channels. The recommendation underscores the need to establish and exercise a trusted response environment before identity and collaboration systems become part of an incident.

Out-of-Band Comms addresses that problem by providing secure email, chat, video and audio meetings, collaborative workspaces, and mobile executive visibility within the Rex Platform. Rather than moving only the conversation to a backup channel, BreachRx enables organizations to continue coordinating containment and recovery, keep communications connected to the broader incident response, including cross-functional coordination, managing ownership, privileged workstreams, decisions, documentation, and the incident record.

“When the systems you trust are compromised, your incident response can't be,” said Andy Lunsford, CEO and co-founder at BreachRx.“Out-of-band communication is essential, but keeping people talking is only part of the problem. Security, legal, leadership, and other business leaders still have an incident to manage. We built Out-of-Band Comms so organizations can move the response, not just the conversation, out of band.”

Out-of-Band Communication Built for Cyber Response

BreachRx Out-of-Band Comms is designed specifically for the moments when organizations cannot rely on their normal communications environment. It gives internal teams and approved external stakeholders a trusted place to continue working while keeping their communications and collaboration connected to the active incident.

Rex Platform's comprehensive new capabilities enable enterprises to:



Communicate outside affected systems. Use Mail, Chat and Meetings when corporate email, messaging or voice and video conferencing is unavailable or untrusted.

Collaborate around the active incident. Capture findings, hypotheses, handoffs, remediation details and draft communications in Scratch Pad.

Maintain executive command. Give leadership protected mobile access to current status, material changes and decision-ready context through Mobile Command.

Separate sensitive legal work. Use controlled workstreams for legal discussions while preserving the context needed to manage the broader response. Maintain a connected incident record. Keep actions, decisions, ownership, evidence and response activity connected to the governed Rex system of record.



Don't Just Move the Conversation. Move the Entire Response.

Traditional out-of-band communication helps keep people connected when normal communications systems fail. But during a major cyber incident, communication continuity alone does not equal response continuity.

Security and IT teams still need to coordinate containment and recovery. Legal and privacy teams need to evaluate obligations and risk. Communications teams need current facts. Business line leaders and executives need decision-ready information. Outside counsel, forensic firms, insurers, and other response partners may need to participate. The organization must maintain a reliable record of what happened, what was decided, who acted, and why.

"An out-of-band war room is not an incident response capability. Neither is a backup chat app," said Matt Hartley, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at BreachRx. "Both give you somewhere to talk, not a way to run the response. In a real incident, the conversation, the decisions, the actions taken, the privilege you're protecting, and the record you'll be judged on aren't separate, they're one. The Rex Platform keeps that intact when the systems you normally run on don't."

Extending the Rex Platform for Enterprise Resilience

Out-of-Band Comms expands the Rex Platform's role as the operating environment for cyber incident response. Rex helps organizations coordinate incident response across security, legal, privacy, IT, communications, compliance, leadership, outside counsel, and response partners. Its agentic AI capabilities help orchestrate work, adapt procedures, track obligations, capture evidence, generate reporting, and maintain an authoritative incident record as facts and conditions change.

Organizations can prepare their out-of-band environment before a crisis, establish the appropriate participants and access, and use the same Rex environment for tabletop exercises and response simulations. When an incident disrupts trusted systems, teams have a dedicated place to continue communicating and coordinating rather than improvising across personal email accounts, text threads, temporary conferencing tools, and disconnected documents.

BreachRx Out-of-Band Comms is available today as part of the Rex Platform.

Additional Resources:



Out-of-Band Comms Solution Page

Out-of-Band Comms Datasheet

Out-of-Band Comms Overview Blog Rex AI datasheet

About BreachRx

BreachRx is the cybersecurity incident response management platform for organizations that need to coordinate response beyond the security team. The Rex Platform helps teams operationalize incident plans, assign and execute work, manage regulatory obligations, maintain response communications, and document decisions as events unfold. Rex AI expands response capacity by performing governed operational work while humans remain accountable for critical decisions. BreachRx also helps organizations build readiness through more frequent exercises and provides an out-of-band response environment when normal communications or identity systems are unavailable or untrusted. The result is faster, more coordinated, scalable, and defensible incident response.

Media Contact:

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

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