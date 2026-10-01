HUHUTECH Provides Commercialization Update On HB-800 Vacuum Furnace Engaged With Multiple Micro LED And VCSEL Chipmakers, First Purchase Agreement Expected Before Year-End 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) ("HUHUTECH" or the "Company"), a system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries, today provided a commercialization update on the HB-800, its in-house developed high-end vacuum furnace for MOCVD (Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) susceptor cleaning and precision heat treatment applications.

Since announcing the HB-800's technology finalization in June 2026, the Company has engaged with five optoelectronics manufacturers in the Yangtze River Delta region, including publicly listed companies and subsidiaries of publicly listed groups active in Micro LED chips, VCSEL laser chips and related compound semiconductor devices. HUHUTECH's engineering team has conducted on-site assessments at these customers' manufacturing facilities, submitted equipment quotations, and held multiple rounds of technical discussions to refine the HB-800 configuration to each customer's process and production requirements.

Requirements identified through these engagements fall into two categories, consistent with the Company's dual commercial model: technical upgrades and retrofits of customers' existing installed equipment, and procurement of new HB-800 units. HUHUTECH is actively pursuing opportunities in both categories. With discussions advancing at varying stages, the Company now expects to execute its first HB-800 purchase agreement before the end of 2026. Discussions remain ongoing, and there can be no assurance that any purchase agreement will be executed on the anticipated timeline, or at all.

"Over the past four months, our team has been inside our prospective customers' fabs, studying their existing equipment and working through their specific process requirements. That work has shaped both our quotations and several refinements to the HB-800 itself," said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. "Optoelectronics manufacturers run MOCVD capacity continuously, which creates recurring demand for susceptor cleaning and heat treatment. Working with multiple manufacturers across both new equipment and retrofit opportunities gives us a solid foundation to secure our first order and build the HB-800 into a meaningful, higher-margin business line alongside our engineering services."

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) is a professional system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries. Through its operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company delivers customized fixed-price engagements spanning project planning, system coding, hardware installation and configuration, and also supplies related equipment. HUHU China holds a first-class construction enterprise qualification and maintains“high-tech enterprise” tax status in the PRC through December 2028. The Company is headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. For more information, visit .



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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