Snail Games Highlights Participation In The 2026 Steam Autumn Sale To Drive Player Engagement Ahead Of Halloween Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced its participation in the 2026 Steam Autumn Sale, bringing limited-time discounts across its portfolio from October 1 through October 8, 2026.

The Steam Autumn Sale is one of Steam's four major annual platform-wide promotional events, providing developers and publishers with expanded visibility to millions of PC players. Timed ahead of the Halloween holiday season, the seasonal promotion provides an opportunity to drive incremental visibility and engagement across the Company's existing catalog while expanding exposure to new audiences during a high-demand period for horror content. Seasonal Steam sale events have historically driven meaningful engagement for Snail Games' catalog, increasing player acquisition, unit sales, and revenue contributions while expanding and re-engaging communities across established and emerging titles.

This year's sale highlights some of Snail Games' strongest-performing franchises, including ARK: Survival Ascended, Bellwright, and PixARK, while reintroducing players to a curated lineup of atmospheric horror titles from Snail Games' indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, including Castle of Secrets, Chasmal Fear, and The Cecil: The Journey Beyond. Alongside discounted titles, Snail Games is encouraging players to wishlist the Company's upcoming horror releases on Steam, including Veil of Madness, Whispers of West Grove, and Dead Party. By pairing seasonal catalog monetization with wishlist growth for upcoming releases, the Company seeks to capitalize on traffic built from the seasonal event to extend the commercial lifecycle of existing IP, drive awareness for upcoming titles, and maximize the long-term value of its game portfolio.

For the latest discounts and participating titles, visit the Snail Games publisher page on Steam during the Steam Autumn Sale, running October 1 through October 8, 2026.



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About Snail Games

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, the following statements: the sale spotlighting the horror portfolio of Snail Games' indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, including Castle of Secrets, Chasmal Fear, and The Cecil: The Journey Beyond; the seasonal promotion providing an opportunity to drive incremental visibility and engagement across the Company's existing catalog while expanding exposure to new audiences during a high-demand period for horror content; Snail Games bringing previously released titles back into the spotlight, potentially generating new interest to games that have already launched while introducing them to new audiences. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business include the market acceptance of Snail Games' portfolio; the success of the 2026 Steam Autumn Sale and the ability to drive incremental visibility and engagement from the sale, Snail Games' ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio's visibility; Snail Games' ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; retain its key employees and maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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