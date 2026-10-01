TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands Steramist Ihp Into India's Pharmaceutical Market Through Partner STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. signs a leading pharmaceutical customer and is building an integrated SteraMist iHP enclosure with TOMI to support growth across India

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced growing adoption of SteraMist iHP technology in India's pharmaceutical sector through its partner, STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd.

STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading providers of technology solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, cosmetics, and HoReCa (hotel, restaurant and catering) industries. In addition to distributing SteraMist, STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. is working with TOMI to manufacture a turnkey, fully integrated SteraMist iHP enclosure.

STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. recently signed a well-known pharmaceutical company as a SteraMist customer. This win gives SteraMist a strong reference site in the region, and STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. is already building on it with several more opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. In the United States, customer referrals have been one of the strongest drivers of SteraMist iHP adoption across life sciences, and TOMI expects the same pattern in India as STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd. expands its reach.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets. According to iMarc grou, the market grew from USD 68.38 billion in 2025 to USD 75.89 billion in 2026. The market is projected to reach USD 174.67 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.98% from 2026 to 2034. As manufacturers scale production and align with global GMP standards, demand for validated, low-downtime decontamination continues to grow.

“We are making strong strides in the Indian market with SteraMist iHP decontamination technology,” said Sachin Utekar, Director of STS Technocrat (India) Pvt. Ltd.“We already have an established client base that aligns well with SteraMist iHP decontamination technology. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with TOMI on the integrated SteraMist iHP enclosure and expanding across the region.”

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the life sciences sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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