Cloudastructure Expands Across Multifamily And Senior Living With Two New Deployments At Existing Housing Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion Brings Total Deployments with Existing Customer to Nine Properties, with Plans to Scale Across Its Entire Portfolio Through 2027

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced the expansion of its deployment with an existing customer, a housing partner with a portfolio spanning multifamily and senior living communities. The expansion adds two additional properties, bringing the total number of properties utilizing Cloudastructure's platform to nine. The customer plans to continue expanding its use of Cloudastructure, with the goal of deploying the platform portfolio wide across approximately 23 properties by the end of 2027.

The two new communities represent the eighth and ninth properties deployed with this housing partner. At the affordable housing community, Cloudastructure will deploy a total of 10 cameras, including eight existing cameras and two new ones, along with three speakers, with seven cameras utilizing active monitoring and three utilizing AI-powered surveillance. At the senior living community, Cloudastructure will modernize a 45-camera environment, with 25 cameras utilizing Live View and the remaining 20 utilizing a combination of Remote Guarding and AI-powered surveillance. The two configurations reflect a single cloud-native platform matching AI-powered surveillance, Live View and Remote Guarding to the requirements of each asset. As geographically distributed communities with extensive common areas and limited on-site staffing, multifamily and senior living properties are a natural fit for cloud-native, proactive security.

“The security industry is working through a generational shift away from hardware-centric, reactive systems and toward cloud-native AI platforms, and portfolio owners are where that shift shows up first,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure.“When adding a property does not require new proprietary hardware or a new long-term contract, expansion stops being a procurement project and becomes an operating decision. That is why these relationships tend to grow property by property.”

McCormick continued,“Residential portfolios are rarely uniform. A conventional community and a senior living campus carry very different requirements, and a cloud-native platform lets an owner match the level of intervention to each asset rather than standardize on the most expensive option everywhere. As owners consolidate onto one platform, we expect each incremental property to become a simpler decision, and we expect that pattern to continue across the verticals we serve.”

With approximately 14 additional properties representing potential future deployments within this customer's current portfolio, the relationship illustrates Cloudastructure's strategy of establishing its platform within individual properties and expanding those relationships across broader customer portfolios. Across customer deployments, Cloudastructure has reported a 98% deterrence rate against criminal activity and customer retention of approximately 99%. Management believes these performance metrics support the portfolio wide expansion opportunity described above.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

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Cloudastructure, Inc.

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