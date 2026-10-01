Raven Capital Appoints Thad Sharrett Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Wells Fargo credit markets leader joins Raven to support continued growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Capital (“Raven”), an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit, today announced that Wells Fargo credit markets veteran Thad Sharrett has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. In this role, Sharrett will focus on sourcing and structuring transactions and new business development.

“I have known Thad for nearly 20 years and have long respected his judgment, deep understanding of the credit markets and talent for building lasting relationships,” said Dimitri Cohen, Chief Investment Officer of Raven Capital.“I am confident that his experience and network will be valuable as we continue to grow and deepen our relationships across the credit ecosystem.”

Sharrett added,“Raven has built a differentiated private credit platform with the flexibility and investment expertise to meet the needs of borrowers and institutional investors in today's evolving credit environment. Beyond Raven's position in the market, I was also drawn to the firm's entrepreneurial culture. I am excited to join the Raven team and help build on the firm's continued momentum.”

About Thad Sharrett

Sharrett is a seasoned credit markets executive with more than 30 years of experience across high-yield corporate bonds, leveraged loans, distressed credit, credit derivatives, and related markets. In his more than 25 years with Wells Fargo, he held senior roles focused on credit markets and institutional investor coverage. He most recently served as Head of Credit Sales and Trading and Managing Director in the Markets division within Wells Fargo's Corporate and Investment Bank. He previously served as Head of High-Yield Sales at Wells Fargo, where he managed relationships with some of the firm's largest institutional clients.

About Raven Capital

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is an alternative investment firm focused primarily on asset-based, non-sponsor private credit. Raven originates and structures senior secured loans to middle market borrowers, with a focus on complex, asset-based lending opportunities. Since inception, the firm has deployed more than $3.4 billion across its lending investments. Raven's investors include public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. The firm also manages a strategy focused on acquiring and managing cash-flowing music IP. For more information, visit .

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