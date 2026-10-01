KULR Secures Over $1 Million In Battery Purchase Orders Supporting Drone Dominance Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Production deliveries begin in October with completion expected by the end of November as KULR expands its role in the U.S. defense drone supply chain

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a developer of safe, high-power energy systems that enable physical AI across space, defense, drones, data centers, robotics, and other mission-critical applications, today announced that it has received more than $1 million in production purchase orders for high-performance battery systems supporting the U.S. Department of War's (DoW) Drone Dominance Program.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October 2026, with KULR expecting to complete all shipments by the end of November 2026, providing near-term revenue visibility and demonstrating the Company's ability to move defense programs into production.

The Drone Dominance Program is a $1.1 billion, multi-phase DoW initiative focused on accelerating the procurement and fielding of small unmanned aerial systems. KULR believes its position at the battery-system level creates an opportunity to support increasing production volumes as participating platforms advance through the program.

The production orders also represent an important validation of KULR's investment in Forge 2, its new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, as the Company transitions customer programs from qualification into scaled production. Forge 2 increases KULR's capacity to support defense drones and other autonomous platforms, positioning the Company as an important high-volume domestic supplier of battery systems designed to meet NDAA requirements as the first DoW compliance deadline approaches in 2027.

“These purchase orders mark another meaningful step in KULR's expansion within the defense drone market,” said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group.“Our focus is execution -- building and delivering advanced battery systems at the volumes our customers require. As U.S. drone production scales, successful execution positions KULR to support larger requirements and additional platform opportunities.”

Rising demand for KULR's high-performance battery systems reflects accelerating U.S. defense investment in next-generation unmanned systems, where power, reliability, safety, and performance are mission-critical. KULR's technology is engineered to meet these demanding requirements across advanced UAS platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,” and“would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company that designs and manufactures safe, high-power battery solutions for physical AI and other mission-critical applications. Its KULR ONE® platform integrates advanced battery architecture, thermal management, safety engineering, battery management systems, and power electronics to serve space and defense, drones and electric aviation, AI data-center backup, robotics, and Energy-as-a-Service markets. Based in Webster, Texas, KULR is scaling domestic production to support the growing energy demands of physical AI and autonomous systems. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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