RBB Bancorp To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB ) and its bank subsidiary, Royal Business Bank (the "Bank"), collectively referred to herein as the "Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 after the markets close on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, passcode 889260, Conference ID RBBQ326. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, passcode 54597, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through November 3, 2026.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at . This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $4.3 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking products and services predominantly to Asian-centric communities through 24 branches and one loan production office located in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Hawaii. Bank products and services include commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, wealth management and a full range of depository accounts, including specialized services such as remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking and treasury management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, and one loan production office in the San Francisco Bay area in California; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, and one branch in Manhattan in New York; one branch in Edison, New Jersey; two branches in Chicago, Illinois; and, one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is .

Contacts

Lynn Hopkins, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, (213) 716-8066