Conifex Announces Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("") (TSX: CFF) announced today that Spencer Bell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective October 1, 2026. Mr. Bell, who joined Conifex in 2021, has held several leadership roles in Conifex's finance organization, most recently serving as Corporate Finance Manager and prior to that serving as Operations Controller. As Corporate Finance Manager, his efforts were essential to successfully concluding our recently announced Large Enterprise Tariff Loan of up to $30 million and $19 million Business Development Bank of Canada fundings.

“I am delighted to welcome Spencer Bell as CFO given his excellent track record, deep financial expertise, and strong focus on forest sector operating considerations,” commented Ken Shields, Conifex CEO and Chair.

Mr. Shields added“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to former CFO Trevor Pruden for his extraordinary decade of service to Conifex and for building the strong finance team we have in place today.”

For further information, please contact:

Ken Shields

Chair and CEO

(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.