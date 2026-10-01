Conifex Announces Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
“I am delighted to welcome Spencer Bell as CFO given his excellent track record, deep financial expertise, and strong focus on forest sector operating considerations,” commented Ken Shields, Conifex CEO and Chair.
Mr. Shields added“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to former CFO Trevor Pruden for his extraordinary decade of service to Conifex and for building the strong finance team we have in place today.”
For further information, please contact:
Ken Shields
Chair and CEO
(604) 216-2949
About Conifex Timber Inc.
Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.
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