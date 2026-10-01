AIB Data Centers To Host Corporate Update And Presentation Today, Thursday, October 1, 2026, At 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads, today announced that the Company will host a corporate update and presentation today, Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer, and Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The corporate update follows the Company's recently announced contract for AI data center capacity and management plans to discuss:



The recently announced agreement for 50 MW of critical IT capacity at CLT1

CLT1's power and development milestones;

The expected timeline for delivering the first two data halls;

Its anticipated approach to funding CLT1 development; AIB's broader site portfolio and growth strategy



Presentation: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Registration: Here

Attendees: Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer, Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer

A replay link will be emailed to all registrants following the conclusion of the event and the presentation used for this event can be found here.

About AIB Data Centers

AIB Data Centers Inc. is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit .

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