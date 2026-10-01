RUSTY TACO IS TAKING OVER OCTOBER BECAUSE ONE DAY OF TACOS WAS NEVER ENOUGH

Neighborhood taco spot puts its fresh-made, flavor-packed favorites in the spotlight all month long

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One day of tacos? That was never going to cut it. This October, Rusty Tacois turning National Taco Day into a monthlong excuse to eat tacos. With more than 28 taco varieties to choose from and 7,168 ways to customize an order, Rusty Taco is putting its made-fresh, made-from-scratch favorites front and center throughout October.The celebration kicks off on National Taco Day (also known as October 6), where guests can kick off Taco Tuesday with Rusty Taco's $2.99 Select Taco Tuesday lineup, featuring a selection of fan-favorite tacos for just $2.99 each.From its best-selling Texican Taco to street taco staples and craveable combinations featuring seafood, brisket, chicken, pork and veggies, Rusty Taco gives guests plenty of ways to build their ideal taco run. And the freshness goes beyond the tacos. Rusty Taco makes its queso, guacamole and salsas fresh from scratch in-house every day, using fresh ingredients and house recipes. These made-in-house favorites are prepared daily to complement Rusty Taco's lineup of tacos, chips and other menu favorites.“At Rusty Taco, we believe that tacos should be fresh, full of flavor and enjoyed all day long,” said Sherry Elbow, Director of Marketing for Rusty Taco.“We make our food fresh every day, from our tacos to our queso, guacamole and salsas, so guests can taste the difference that fresh ingredients and house recipes bring to the table.”Meet the Taco of the MonthLeading the Taco Month lineup is the Texican Taco, Rusty Taco's top-selling taco and October's Taco of the Month. A street-taco-inspired favorite, the Texican features seasoned Tex-Mex ground beef, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese, all tucked into a warm flour tortilla.Guests can order tacos a la carte, as part of a combo or by the pack in quantities of six, eight or 12, with chips and optional made in house add-ons available to complete the meal.Enjoy a Free Treat on National Dessert DayRusty Taco is giving guests another reason to stop by on National Dessert Day, October 14, when they can enjoy FREE Churros with any order at participating locations while supplies last.Warm, crispy and finished with cinnamon sugar, Rusty Taco's Churros are the perfect way to cap off a taco run. One offer per customer.Friends of Rusty Get the Good StuffBeing a Friend of Rusty has its perks. Members of Rusty Taco's loyalty program receive exclusive deals, special alerts and other benefits throughout the year. New members are welcomed to the club with a free taco. To become a Friend of Rusty, visit /friends-of-rusty.For more information about Rusty Taco, including menu and locations, visit rustytaco or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.About Rusty TacoFounded in Dallas in 2010, Rusty Taco is a fast-casual neighborhood taco stand serving authentic street-style tacos made with fresh ingredients, bold flavors and made-to-order preparation. Inspired by founder Rusty Fenton's vision of bringing people together over simple, high-quality food, the brand has grown to 28 locations across multiple states while remaining committed to genuine hospitality and community connection. In addition to its signature tacos, Rusty Taco offers breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, handcrafted margaritas, local beer and catering for gatherings of all sizes. By combining craveable food, an approachable atmosphere and a passion for bringing neighbors together, Rusty Taco has become a favorite destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and celebrations. Learn more at RustyTaco.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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RUSTY TACO IS TAKING OVER OCTOBER BECAUSE ONE DAY OF TACOS WAS NEVER ENOUGH News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 01, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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