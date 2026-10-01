Commerce Robotics Launches CommerceRobo Shopify Connect for Rakuten-Shopify Sync

Track record of the e-commerce order management system

No manual CSV work required. Go live in as little as one week. Listed on Rakuten's RMS Service Square, starting at ¥10,000/month.

- Akihiro Ito, CEO, Commerce Robotics, Inc, JAPAN, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commerce Robotics, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiro Ito) today announced the launch of“CommerceRobo Shopify Connect,” a new integration app that automatically synchronizes order, inventory, and shipping data between Rakuten Ichiba, Japan's leading online marketplace, and Shopify. The service is officially listed on Rakuten Ichiba's“RMS Service Square” and is available starting at ¥10,000 per month (excluding applicable taxes).Background: The Challenges of Expanding from Shopify to Rakuten IchibaA growing number of merchants run their core e-commerce operations on Shopify and then expand into Rakuten Ichiba to reach Japanese consumers. However, because order, inventory, and shipping workflows on the two platforms operate independently, merchants have faced recurring operational friction, including:.Two dashboards, two workflows: What once ran entirely on Shopify now requires daily use of Rakuten Ichiba's RMS backend as well, adding to staff training time and creating single points of failure within teams..Split inventory, daily reconciliation: Keeping separate stock buffers for each channel either ties up excess inventory or risks overselling, forcing constant manual adjustment between marketplaces..Rakuten Ichiba data remains siloed: Because Rakuten Ichiba orders don't flow into Shopify's customer analytics, CRM, or app ecosystem, merchants are left piecing together a full picture of sales through spreadsheets.Commerce Robotics has long provided“Commerce Robo,” an order management system (OMS) used by e-commerce merchants and third-party logistics (3PL) providers across Japan. Leveraging this proven OMS as an integration layer, the company built“CommerceRobo Shopify Connect” to connect Rakuten Ichiba and Shopify directly via API.What It Does: Bringing Rakuten Ichiba Orders, Inventory, and Shipping Into One Place - ShopifyCommerceRobo Shopify Connect automatically imports orders placed on Rakuten Ichiba into Shopify, while pushing Shopify's inventory and shipping updates back to Rakuten Ichiba - with no CSV downloads or manual data entry required. The integration runs continuously, 24 hours a day, so merchants can manage both Rakuten Ichiba and Shopify order operations from the Shopify dashboard they already know.Key Features1. Automatic order import: Orders placed on Rakuten Ichiba are automatically detected and imported into Shopify, appearing in the same order list as native Shopify orders, tagged and identifiable as Rakuten-sourced.2. Single-source inventory synchronization: Shopify inventory levels are treated as the master count, with stock changes reflected on Rakuten Ichiba automatically (typically within about 5 minutes), reducing lost sales and overselling from cross-channel stock conflicts.3. Automatic shipment and tracking updates: Once an order ships, the tracking number and shipment date are uploaded to Rakuten Ichiba in bulk, and the order's status updates automatically on the Rakuten side.4. Order change and cancellation sync: Order modifications and cancellations made on Shopify are synced back to Rakuten Ichiba via Commerce Robo.The system can also automatically send order confirmation and shipment notification emails directly from the OMS.Why It Stands Out.Built on infrastructure proven across 2,000+ deployments: CommerceRobo Shopify Connect runs on the same automated fulfillment infrastructure as“Commerce Robo,” which has powered more than 2,000 deployments (cumulative across the Commerce Robo product line as of July 2026) and is built to handle high order volumes with enterprise-grade security..Officially listed by Rakuten Ichiba: The service is featured on Rakuten Ichiba's own merchant-support platform,“RMS Service Square,” and is designed from the ground up for Rakuten Ichiba store operations..More than just order import: The integration delivers full back-office coverage: beyond pulling in orders, it covers inventory sync, bulk tracking-number registration, and change/cancellation sync, consolidating back-office tasks that would otherwise require manual work across two systems..No technical expertise required: Go live in as little as one week. Setup is completed by entering designated authentication keys in Shopify, with no engineering resources needed. Ongoing support is available via email and an AI-powered help desk after go-live.Supported Plans.Rakuten Ichiba: All store plans, including Ganbare! Plan and Standard Plan.Shopify: Basic, Grow, Advanced, and PlusPricing (Monthly, Excluding Applicable Taxes)1,000-order plan:Up to 1,000 orders/month(¥10,000)5,000-order plan:Up to 5,000 orders/month( ¥20,000)10,000-order plan:Up to 10,000 orders/month(¥30,000)50,000-order plan:Up to 50,000 orders/month(¥50,000)Pricing is a simple flat monthly fee based on order volume. Automatic order import, automatic inventory sync, automatic tracking-number registration, and email/chat support are all included.Onboarding Process (Live in as Little as One Week)1. Account setup: Apply through the application form on Rakuten Ichiba's RMS Service Square.2. API and authentication setup: Enter the designated connection keys from both the Rakuten RMS and Shopify admin dashboards.3. Go live: After a brief testing period, automatic synchronization begins.Applications are accepted exclusively through Rakuten Ichiba's RMS Service Square.Looking AheadCommerce Robotics will continue expanding its e-commerce automation capabilities across sales channels, enabling merchants to spend less time on back-office operations and more time growing their business and serving customers.Service WebsiteCommerceRobo Shopify Connect:About Commerce Robotics, Inc..CEO: Akihiro Ito.Headquarters: PMO Shimbashi II 4F, 5-10-5 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan.Founded: July 2013.Business: Development and provision of automation software for e-commerce and logistics operations, including the order management system "Commerce Robo" and the cloud-based warehouse management system "Air Logi".Corporate website:

Global AI Department

Commerce Robotics Inc.

+81 3-4346-0767

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commerce Robotics Launches CommerceRobo Shopify Connect for Rakuten-Shopify Sync News Provided By Commerce Robotics Inc. October 01, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.