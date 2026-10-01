Cornerstone Insurance Rebrands To Steven Brooks Insurance, Honoring 30 Years Of South Florida Service

STEVEN BROOKS

Steven Brooks Insurance.

Cornerstone Insurance rebrands as Steven Brooks Insurance, marking 30 years of South Florida service and continuing personal and commercial coverage.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After three decades of providing trusted risk management and coverage solutions across South Florida, Cornerstone Insurance Providers has announced it is officially doing business as Steven Brooks Insurance. The rebrand honors the agency's 30-year legacy of local service while positioning its comprehensive portfolio for its next chapter of growth under the guidance of its longtime leader.Operating from its home base in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Steven Brooks Insurance remains a fully independent agency. This independence allows the firm to shop a vast network of top-rated national and regional carriers, ensuring clients receive customized coverage at competitive rates rather than cookie-cutter policies.The rebrand aligns the agency directly with its President, Steven Brooks. A veteran of organizational development and growth, Brooks brings more than 30 years of experience working in senior leadership positions with Fortune 500 companies. His decades of executive expertise have guided the agency through Florida's complex, evolving insurance market, ensuring stability and specialized advocacy for policyholders.""Rebranding from Cornerstone Insurance to Steven Brooks Insurance marks an exciting evolution for our team and the thousands of clients who have trusted us over the last 30 years,"" said Steven Brooks, President. ""While our name is changing to better reflect our personal commitment to this community, our core values, dedicated staff, and devotion to protecting what matters most remain exactly the same. We are proud to be Fort Lauderdale's go-to insurance partner for three decades and counting.""Steven Brooks Insurance continues to protect individuals and families by selling all lines of personal insurance, including comprehensive homeowners insurance, auto insurance, and excess umbrella insurance policies tailored for Florida's unique coastal risks.In addition to its personal lines, the agency specializes heavily in all lines of commercial insurance, bringing specific executive-level expertise to high-exposure and highly regulated industries. Steven Brooks Insurance maintains distinct, specialized insurance programs for:●Condo Associations: Comprehensive property, general liability, directors and officers (D&O), windstorm, and excess flood coverage designed explicitly for multi-unit commercial developments and residential condominium boards.●Restaurants: Tailored hospitality solutions covering food spoilage, liquor liability, equipment breakdown, and workers' compensation.●Medical Offices: Specialized packages addressing professional liability, data breach/cyber liability, medical equipment protection, and general business liabilities.●Commercial Warehouses: Industrial-grade coverage for building structures, high-value inventory, cargo, logistics liabilities, and business interruption.The rebrand is effective immediately, and existing policyholders will experience a seamless transition with no disruption to their current coverage, policies, or premium payments. The same veteran team of agents will continue operating out of their Fort Lauderdale offices on East Broward Boulevard, delivering the high-touch, hyper-local customer care that has defined the agency since its inception.For more information about the rebrand, to speak with an agent, or to request a comprehensive insurance review, please visit the new agency website at or call (954) 971-7662.About Steven Brooks InsuranceFormerly known as Cornerstone Insurance, Steven Brooks Insurance is a premier independent insurance agency headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Celebrating 30 years of continuous service, the agency sells all lines of personal insurance-including home, auto, and umbrella coverage-while specializing deeply in commercial insurance with targeted expertise in condo associations, restaurants, medical offices, and commercial warehouses. Led by President Steven Brooks, who brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies, the agency leverages strong relationships with a diverse network of top carriers to deliver maximum choice, competitive pricing, and advocate-level claims support.

Steven Brooks

Steven Brooks Insurance

+1 9549717662

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cornerstone Insurance Rebrands to Steven Brooks Insurance, Honoring 30 Years of South Florida Service News Provided By Digital guider October 01, 2026, 12:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.