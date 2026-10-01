Le Tanneur X The Fashion Guitar : The Charlotte Edit

Charlotte Groeneveld, The Fashion Guitar wearing the Emie

- Charlotte Groeneveld, The Fashion GuitarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The French leather goods brand partners with Charlotte Groeneveld on a personal reinterpretation of the Émie in extra large - and introduces itself to an American audience for the first time.Le Tanneur, the French maroquinerie house founded in 1898, announces its first American collaboration: The Charlotte Edit, created with Charlotte Groeneveld, the New York-based voice behind The Fashion Guitar.For this edition, Charlotte chose the Émie in extra large bag that has quietly become one of the house's most loved silhouettes and shaped it to her own taste, in a deep, subtle grey that reflects the way she actually dresses and lives.The Émie, seen through Charlotte's eyesThe Émie is soft in construction, recognizable by its double-T hardware and its pairing of smooth leather with suede. In its extra-large proportion, it is a bag designed to be carried daily, roomy, unstructured, and quietly elegant.Rather than reinventing it, Charlotte edited it. The grey she selected sits somewhere between city and season, a color that asks for nothing and goes with everything. It is less a new bag than a point of view: hers."A bag is something my whole look can be styled around but with a busy city life I need it to be practical as much as it's stylish. The Emie is an extension of me and my NYC life as a full-time creative and mother. Grab it, fill it, take it anywhere. " - Charlotte Groeneveld, The Fashion GuitarAbout The Fashion GuitarCharlotte Groeneveld is the Dutch-born, New York-based founder of The Fashion Guitar. For over more than a decade, she has built one of fashion's most trusted personal voices, defined by a refined European sensibility and a community that follows her for how she sees things, not just what she wears.AvailabilityThe Charlotte Edit the Émie in extra large, in grey will be available from the 30th of September on letanneur, letanneur and in the parisian flagship of Le Tanneur.

Dima Rakha

Le Tanneur

+33 6 98 97 17 92

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Le Tanneur X The Fashion Guitar: The Charlotte Edit News Provided By Le Tanneur October 01, 2026, 12:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.