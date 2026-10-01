The Cannata Report Announces 2026 Frank Award Nominees

The Cannata Report has announced the nominees for its 2026 Frank Awards, which recognize excellence and achievement across the office technology dealer channel.

Winners to Be Revealed at the 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 19, 2026

- CJ Cannata, president and CEO HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannata Report has announced the nominees for its 2026 Frank Awards, which recognize excellence and achievement across the office technology dealer channel. Winners will be revealed during The Cannata Report's 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey.This year's nominees for the Frank Awards include industry OEM leaders Canon, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Sharp, Ricoh, and Toshiba. First-time Frank Award nominee, The 20 MSP, is nominated in the Best IT and Security Services Provider category, along with ConnectWise and Kaseya.Nominees represent the manufacturers, service providers, technology partners, financing companies, and executives that earned the highest marks based on feedback from dealers participating in The Cannata Report's 41st Annual Dealer Survey.“Through their responses to our Annual Dealer Survey, dealers have once again identified the companies and industry leaders they believe are setting the standard for excellence, innovation, and service across the office technology channel,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report.“A Frank Award nomination is a vote of confidence that reflects the dealer community's respect for the manufacturers, solutions providers, and leasing partners leading the way in the channel today. We congratulate all of the nominees and look forward to recognizing their achievements at our Gala in November.”The 2026 Frank Award nominees are:Best Manufacturer: Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest-in-Class: Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest A4 Manufacturer: Brother USA, Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of AmericaBest Production Print Manufacturer: Canon U.S.A., Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., Ricoh USABest Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Technical Services Provider: Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest IT and Security Services Provider: The 20 MSP, ConnectWise, KaseyaBest ECM/Document Management Provider: ACDI, DocuWare, Square 9 SoftworksBest Print Management Software Provider: ACDI and PaperCut, ecoprintQ and PaperCut, PrintanistaBest Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services, LEAF Commercial Capital, Wells FargoBest Diversification Partner: Intermedia, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsExcellence in Innovation: Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Male Executive: Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA; Mike Marusic, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Larry White, Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Female Executive: Jennie Fisher, GreatAmerica Financial Services; Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Kerstin Woods, Toshiba America Business SolutionsThe theme for The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala is Resilience, recognizing the office technology dealer channel's durability, adaptability, and ability to evolve in response to changing customer and market demands. Hytec Solutions and TD SYNNEX return as Platinum Sponsors, while ConnectWise, Distribution Management, and Katun Corporation return as Gold Sponsors. ECI Software Solutions and PEAC Solutions join the Gala as Silver Sponsors; HP will once again host the Cocktail Reception, and Xerox returns to host the After Party.The beneficiary of the Annual Awards & Charities Gala is the Precision Medicine for Military Veterans Initiative, a partnership between City of Hope, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, and Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. The initiative provides precision medicine navigation for veterans battling cancer, with a particular focus on Special Operations Forces veterans who may have experienced unique environmental and occupational exposures during their military service.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Cathy O'Brien

The Cannata Report

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The Cannata Report Announces 2026 Frank Award Nominees News Provided By The Cannata Report October 01, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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