Fictional Constitutional Crisis Echoes Modern Anxieties In New Political Thriller 'Vacancy'

Vacancy by Fred W. Adams

Author Fred W. Adams delivers a high-stakes suspense novel tracking a daring underground march to save American democracy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As national conversations surrounding political polarization and institutional trust hit a fever pitch, author Fred W. Adams delivers a terrifyingly plausible look at government collapse in his new political thriller, Vacancy. Set against a fictional backdrop of extreme partisanship, the novel explores the thin line between democratic resilience and total systemic breakdown.

Unlike traditional political thrillers that focus solely on backroom deals, Vacancy thrusts readers into a high-stakes physical and constitutional struggle.

At the center of the crisis is Patrick Marlow. In a pivotal sequence titled“Liberty's March,” Marlow must covertly guide 210 newly elected members of the House of Representatives through dangerous underground routes. Their mission: reach the House floor to establish a quorum for a critical impeachment vote, all while evading an armed Homeland guard operating under orders to stop them at any cost.

“We are living in an era where people are deeply terrified of seeing constitutional norms reshaped just to keep those in power,” says author Fred W. Adams.“I wrote Vacancy to explore the ultimate worst-case scenario: What happens when federal law enforcement answers to an individual rather than the people? The book is a fictional lens on a very real modern fear: that when institutional safeguards are dismantled for personal enrichment, the survival of democracy falls entirely on the shoulders of individuals brave enough to push back.”

Adams uses the conventions of suspense fiction to challenge readers to consider how they would respond under extraordinary strain. Vacancy moves beyond partisan bickering to examine the true definition of patriotism, making it a must-read for fans of political suspense, contemporary thrillers, and alternate-history procedurals.

Vacancy is self-published and is currently available globally on Amazon.

The book is available at:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Fred W. Adams

BrightKey PR

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Fictional Constitutional Crisis Echoes Modern Anxieties in New Political Thriller 'Vacancy' News Provided By BrightKey PR October 01, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics



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