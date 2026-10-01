GESCO SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast

GESCO SE strengthens the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment with the acquisition of ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH

01.10.2026 / 13:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GESCO SE strengthens the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment with the acquisition of ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH Wuppertal, October 1, 2026 – GESCO SE ("GESCO") is acquiring all shares in ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH ("ARKU"), headquartered in Baden-Baden. A binding agreement to this effect was signed today by both parties. ARKU is a global market and technology leader in precision levelers, coil lines and deburring machines for industrial sheet metal processing. ARKU has locations as well as leveling and deburring centers in Germany, the USA and China. The existing management will remain in place following the acquisition and will continue to oversee the operational development of the sites. The ARKU Group currently employs 189 people worldwide and is expected to generate revenue of more than €50 million in the 2026 financial year. Johannes Pfeffer, CEO of GESCO SE: "With the ARKU Group, we are adding a technology leader with a strong market position in an attractive niche to our portfolio. We were particularly impressed by the extraordinary combination of technological expertise, international presence and strong corporate culture. Together with the existing management, we intend to develop this long-established company sustainably under the umbrella of the GESCO Group and unlock additional growth potential. The acquisition of ARKU underlines our role as a reliable partner for SMEs. At the same time, it represents another building block in our balanced growth strategy, which combines the sustainable development of our existing portfolio companies with external growth through acquisitions. " Albert Reiss, shareholder of ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH: "When selecting a new owner, it was crucial for us to place the ARKU's long-term development in reliable hands. GESCO stands for a sustainable ownership model, entrepreneurial continuity and the long-term development of small and medium-sized enterprises. We therefore believe that the conditions are excellent for continuing ARKU's success story together with the existing management team and employees." Gottfried Sihler, Managing Director of ARKU Maschinenbau GmbH: "In GESCO, we have found a long-term partner who respects the ARKU' strengths and the entrepreneurial independence of our organization. Our technological expertise established structures and close relationships with our customers will remain the foundation of our success. At the same time, becoming part of the GESCO Group will create additional opportunities for us to expand our international presence and ARKU's sustainable development." With its advanced solutions for precision leveling, the deburring of fiber laser cut and flame cut parts, parts handling and coil laser solution, ARKU supports customers worldwide to increase process reliability, productivity, automation and resource efficiency. The transaction strengthens the Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment, which comprises leading niche suppliers of machinery and equipment for industrial infrastructure markets worldwide. ARKU enhances this portfolio through its international project expertise, global customer base and presence in key economic regions. With the acquisition of ARKU, GESCO is continuing to develop its portfolio through targeted investments in specialized industrial companies. The focus is on companies that operate in attractive niche markets and offer sustainable prospects for international growth. About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on Materials Refinement & Distribution, Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a company listed on the Prime Standard, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of industrial SMEs. Contact: GESCO SE

Andrea Holzbaur

CFO

Phone: +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-mail:...

Internet: Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Phone: +49 (0) 40 60 91 86 76

Email:... 01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

