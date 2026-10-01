TCL SunPower Global / Key word(s): Product Launch

TCL X5 Commercial energy storage system is now available in Europe, open for order

01.10.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A compact storage solution complete with factory-assembled inverter for small C&I sites lands in Europe, giving installers a plug-and-play alternative to custom-built systems. LYON, France, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower, a global leader in solar energy solutions, today confirmed that its TCL X5 industrial hybrid energy storage system is now available for order throughout Europe. The launch expands TCL SunPower's offering beyond solar generation and residential storage, enabling distributors and installers to deliver integrated solar-plus-storage solutions for commercial and industrial customers.



X5 is designed to simplify commercial battery installations by integrating the 50kW hybrid inverter directly inside the cabinet. Unlike many commercial storage systems that require the inverter to be transported, mounted and wired on site, X5 arrives as a factory-assembled and pre-wired solution, reducing installation complexity and minimizing on-site work. TCL estimates this approach can reduce last-mile transport and installation costs by up to 60% compared with systems assembled on site. "X5 is the first milestone in a broader strategy to bring a complete commercial and industrial energy portfolio to Europe," said Steven Zhang, General Manager at TCL SunPower Global. "Over the next 12 months, we will expand from hybrid storage systems for small and medium businesses to megawatt-scale solutions, allowing our partners to address a much wider range of customer needs. We enter this market with a strong industrial foundation already in place. The power electronics, thermal management expertise and manufacturing scale behind X5 have been developed and proven across other TCL businesses for years. We are now applying that capability to energy storage, and this new solution represents the beginning of a much broader journey." X5 addresses a specific market need: sites too small to justify a custom-engineered battery system, but too demanding for a residential-scale solution. It flexes easily to accommodate a wide range of applications, supporting on-grid, off-grid, and microgrid operation, with islanding in less than 20 milliseconds and black-start capability without any grid or PV connection. The system also accepts generator input up to 138 kVA. The base unit is rated at 50kWh/100kWh and scales to 400kWh by connecting up to four units in parallel. This allows sites to start with a single cabinet and expand capacity as energy demand grows, without replacing the system. The cabinet is designed to fit where larger systems often cannot. Measuring 1.90 meters tall, with a footprint of just 1.37 square meters and a weight of 1,200 kg, X5 combines a compact footprint with scalable capacity. The system is rated IP66 for the inverter and IP55 for the cabinet and operates in temperatures from -30°C to 50°C, making it suitable for rooftop, outdoor and industrial applications. Safety and system management are built into the platform. Three layers of monitoring across the cabinet, battery pack, and individual cells support fire suppression, gas detection, and arc-fault interruption. The system is managed through TCL's EMS controller and web/app interface, is VPP-ready, and complies with GDPR and ETSI EN303645 cybersecurity requirements for connected devices. Early deployments are already demonstrating the system's flexibility in real-world applications. In Spain, installer Electricidad EUFON used TCL X5 to convert an existing off-grid solar water-pumping system, originally installed in 2015 without battery storage, into a hybrid system without expanding the site's solar array. "The TCL X5 enabled us to upgrade an off-grid solar water-pumping system serving a farm into a hybrid system with battery storage, without having to expand the photovoltaic array," said Adolfo Bartolomé Redondo, Head of Renewable Energy at Electricidad EUFON. "Surplus solar energy that previously went unused can now be stored and used to extend pumping beyond daylight hours. Its all-in-one architecture, off-grid capability and integrated generator input made it straightforward to connect with EUFON's own automation and control systems. The result is a more flexible system that supports the farm's growing irrigation needs while reducing dependence on diesel generation." TCL X5 is available now across Europe, backed by technical support covering installation, commissioning and warranty. Installers and site owners can learn more about the system and see it explained in detail during an upcoming webinar co-hosted by TCL SunPower and pv magazine on 23 October. Link for registration here. About TCL SunPower Global Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading solar energy provider committed to delivering high‐performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. The company combines advanced technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to drive the global energy transition. TCL SunPower Global brings together two complementary brands: SunPower, delivering premium, fully integrated residential energy solutions, and TCL-TCL Solar, providing high-performance, cost-effective solar and energy solutions. Together, they meet the diverse needs of the global solar market - from residential rooftop installations to commercial projects and utility‐scale developments. More information: tclsolar, and LinkedIn. Press Contact

Anna Valeria Porta

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