NHAI Rolls Out Tamil Nadu's First Barrierless Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling System

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out Tamil Nadu's first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza on the Tambaram – Tindivanam Section of NH-179B, an official statement said on Thursday.

The MLFF system introduces barrier-less tolling, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping, the statement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

The system leverages advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection for efficient toll operations.

MLFF eliminated the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, significantly reducing human intervention in the toll collection system. The system cuts down congestion, improves travel time, enhances fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions on National Highways.

NHAI is implementing MLFF based tolling at various National Highways across the country in a phased manner.

MLFF tolling system has been successful at Chorayasi Toll Plaza on Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat; Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi-NCR; Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura and Manoharpura Toll Plaza on Delhi–Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan; and Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of National Highway-44 in Haryana.

National Highway users are required to maintain functional FASTag with sufficient balance to avoid Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for a seamless MLFF experience, the statement noted.

'FASTag Annual Pass' has crossed the significant milestone of one crore since its launch on August 15 last year.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The annual pass gets activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App.

The Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,075 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

-IANS

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