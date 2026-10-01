Maha Dy CM Urges Simple Navratri Celebrations, Appeals For Aid To Drought-Hit Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Against the backdrop of the severe drought-like situation prevailing across 265 talukas in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appealed to the public to celebrate the upcoming Navratri festival and other religious and cultural events with utmost simplicity to stand firmly by the farmers, the nation's providers.

He also urged Shiv Sena office-bearers, public festival committees (Ganesh and Navratri mandals), and citizens to contribute the funds saved from festival expenditure directly as relief to drought-affected farmers.

“Forego lavish festival celebrations this season and reallocate event funds towards the relief and rehabilitation of drought-affected farmers across Maharashtra,” he said in a post on X.

This year, due to failed rains in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of the state, a shadow of drought has spread across most regions.

With nature's fury ruining standing crops, thousands of farmers are left devastated.

Speaking on this critical situation, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde reiterated his stance, stating that“our Baliraja (farmers) have the primary right over the state treasury”.

He emphasised that during such times of crisis, the Mahayuti government and the Shiv Sena stand resolutely behind farmers with full strength.

While official government-level relief measures are actively underway, he noted that it is equally vital for everyone to step forward as a society and contribute during this hour of need.

He said celebrating upcoming festivals with grandeur and fanfare while farmers are in distress and anxiety would be inappropriate.

Therefore, public committees, Shiv Sena office-bearers, social organisations, and citizens should observe festivals. Instead of lavish expenditure on celebrations, the saved funds should be redirected towards direct relief and rehabilitation for drought-affected farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde expressed confidence that if everyone comes to the aid of food providers during their time of crisis, overcoming this natural disaster would be well within reach.

He noted that if saving festival costs allows society to wipe away the tears of even a single farmer and bring a smile to that person's face, it would truly be genuine service to Goddess Jagadamba.

Reaffirming the Mahayuti administration's commitment to the farming sector, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said the government has prioritized mobilizing resources.

However, he called for a broader collective effort to support farmers battling agrarian distress.

“The first claim on the treasury of this state belongs to our farmers,” he said, adding that when farmers are battling the dire circumstances of drought, it is a collective moral and social responsibility to stand firmly by their side. He further said it would not be appropriate to celebrate upcoming religious or cultural festivals with great pomp and show while farmers remain gripped by anxiety.

With dry spells affecting multiple districts, the state government is actively deploying relief measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said unified public participation, alongside government assistance, would help the state overcome this natural adversity and restore long-term security to rural Maharashtra.