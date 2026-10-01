President Murmu To Offer Prayers At Naina Devi Temple Ahead Of Atal Tunnel Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 1 (IANS) Ahead of visiting the strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the hilltop Naina Devi temple and attend the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur as the chief guest on October 6.

The visit is part of her proposed October 6-8 Himachal Pradesh tour, which also includes a visit to the Atal Tunnel overlooking the picturesque tourist resort of Manali. The tunnel connects the Kullu Valley with the remote Lahaul-Spiti region.

To pay obeisance at the Naina Devi temple, the President will travel by road from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. She will then return to Anandpur Sahib before proceeding to AIIMS Bilaspur for the convocation ceremony, according to media reports.

Murmu is expected to spend around two to three hours at the ceremony before leaving for Manali.

In view of the President's visit, devotees' entry to the Naina Devi temple will be suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 6. The administration has appealed to devotees wishing to visit the shrine that day to complete their prayers before 7 a.m. or after 1 p.m.

Security arrangements at the Naina Devi temple and the AIIMS campus have been divided into three sectors each. Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Police will jointly manage security during the President's inter-state movement.

Both the Naina Devi temple and the AIIMS campus will be declared no-drone zones during the President's visit. The President's route has largely been planned within the AIIMS campus to minimise disruption.

Officials said alternative arrangements have also been made to reduce the visit's impact on schools and traffic movement.

The visit to the strategic Atal Tunnel is expected to be a key part of the President's tour of the hill state. During her stay in Manali, she will also visit the historic Hidimba Devi Temple on October 7.

The Atal Tunnel visit was also planned during President Murmu's previous visit to Himachal Pradesh in April this year but had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The Atal Tunnel, inaugurated in October 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides all-weather road connectivity between Manali and the Lahaul Valley, reducing travel distance and eliminating the need to cross the high-altitude Rohtang Pass.