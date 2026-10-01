K'taka: Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Extension Boosts Coastal Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Rail connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa has received a major boost with the extension of the existing Madgaon–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express up to Bengaluru via Hassan, Udupi and Karwar, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

The development follows a proposal by Kumaraswamy to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking Vande Bharat connectivity between Bengaluru and Madgaon via Hassan, Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar, in view of growing passenger demand along the corridor.

Kumaraswamy said he had highlighted the route's importance for tourism, pilgrimage, education and commerce, as well as the need for stronger connectivity between Bengaluru and the major commercial, port and tourism centres of coastal Karnataka and Goa.

Thanking Vaishnaw for his“prompt and positive response”, Kumaraswamy said the existing Madgaon-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express had now been extended to Bengaluru.

The service will operate as Train No. 26655/26656 Yesvantpur–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express with revised timings. The extension will connect Bengaluru with key destinations in coastal Karnataka and further link the region with Madgaon in Goa.

Kumaraswamy said his original proposal aimed to address growing demand for passenger services along the Bengaluru-coastal Karnataka-Goa corridor.

In his communication to the Railway Minister, he had pointed out that the route caters to a diverse passenger base, including tourists, pilgrims, students and professionals. He had also urged the authorities to examine the feasibility of the service and initiate the necessary administrative process.

Vaishnaw, in his communication dated September 28, 2026, referred to Kumaraswamy's letter of December 23, 2025, and informed him that the Madgaon–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express had been extended up to Bengaluru via Hassan, Udupi and Karwar.

Kumaraswamy said the enhanced connectivity would benefit passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Hassan, Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar and Madgaon.

He said the service would also support tourism, regional economic activity and inter-state connectivity by strengthening rail links between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is another step towards strengthening modern rail connectivity and bringing Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa closer,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that the extension would further strengthen the integrated and modern rail network connecting Karnataka's interior and coastal regions with Goa.