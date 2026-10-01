Telangana Guv, CM Reddy Commend Pilot Smit Machchhar's Bravery

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have commended Captain Smit Machchhar, who prevented a Flydubai flight from crashing after his co-pilot allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The Governor commended Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind in a moment of grave peril.

“Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar remained focused on protecting others. His prompt action helped avert a major tragedy and save precious lives,” he said.

“I salute Captain Smit Machchhar's indomitable spirit and sense of duty. His courage is an inspiration to the nation,” the Governor said, while praying for his speedy recovery and good health.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commended Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage and unwavering commitment to passenger safety.

He said Smit Machchhar's bravery, presence of mind and fighting spirit in the face of adversity would be remembered and appreciated by all.

The Chief Minister wished Smit Machchhar a speedy and complete recovery.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also commended the Flydubai pilot and said India was proud of him.

“When danger struck, Captain Smit Machchhar chose duty over his own pain. Even after suffering serious injuries, he stayed alert, acted with remarkable presence of mind, and put others' safety before his own. His courage helped avert a far greater tragedy. It protected countless lives,” Bandi Sanjay said in a post on X, adding that India was proud of Captain Smit Machchhar and wishing him strength, healing, and a swift recovery.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit also praised Smit Machchhar.

“The extraordinary act of bravery displayed by Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in the line of duty, to save hundreds of lives, has today not only enhanced India's glory across the world but also once again vividly demonstrated to the world the splendour of the Indian ethos that rescuing those in distress is more important than one's own life,” the party said in a social media post.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao also praised Smit Machchhar.

“Salute the bravery of pilot Smit Machchhar. Prayers for his speedy recovery,” Rama Rao posted on X.