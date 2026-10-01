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Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses Business sells 2912 vehicles in September 2026, registering a growth of 53%
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)
Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of September 2026 stood at 2912 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 53%.
Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Truck & Bus division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML).
According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, “September marked a strong month for the truck and bus segment, helped by early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement. Growth was further aided by the lower base of the previous year, when buying sentiment was impacted by anticipated regulatory changes. We enter the festive period with measured confidence even as fuel and input cost pressures persist."
Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles2043111284%8499688423%
Passenger Vehicles 86979210%9306770421%
MTBD + SML Total 2912190453%178051458822%
Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles1527742106%5965446234%
Passenger Vehicles 26121223%2500198126%
MTBD Total 178895487%8465644331%
SML Mahindra Limited (SML) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles51637039%253424225%
Passenger Vehicles 6085805%6806572319%
SML Total 112495018%9340814515%
Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of September 2026 stood at 2912 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 53%.
Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Truck & Bus division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML).
According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, “September marked a strong month for the truck and bus segment, helped by early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement. Growth was further aided by the lower base of the previous year, when buying sentiment was impacted by anticipated regulatory changes. We enter the festive period with measured confidence even as fuel and input cost pressures persist."
Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles2043111284%8499688423%
Passenger Vehicles 86979210%9306770421%
MTBD + SML Total 2912190453%178051458822%
Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles1527742106%5965446234%
Passenger Vehicles 26121223%2500198126%
MTBD Total 178895487%8465644331%
SML Mahindra Limited (SML) – September 2026
CategorySeptemberYTD September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Cargo Vehicles51637039%253424225%
Passenger Vehicles 6085805%6806572319%
SML Total 112495018%9340814515%
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