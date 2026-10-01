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Stellantis Middle East partners with SEDRA Foundation to deliver life-long learning pathways for Youth of Determination in the UAE
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Year-long partnership with Stellantis Philanthropy will support SEDRA Foundation’s Life Skills Program for youth of Determination
Programme equips participants aged 14 and above with practical life skills for independence and agency
Collaboration with Stellantis Philanthropy forms part of Stellantis’ wider commitment to supporting local communities in the UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2026: Through the support of Stellantis Philanthropy, Stellantis Middle East has partnered with SEDRA Foundation to support a full year of the Foundation’s Life Skills Programme. The programme equips youth of Determination aged 14 and above with the holistic life skills they need to gain greater independence and agency, supporting vocational readiness and an improved quality of life.
Founded in 2014, SEDRA Foundation is a UAE-based non-profit facilitating sustainable inclusion for People of Determination by educating, employing and empowering all facets of the UAE society. The collaboration reflects Stellantis’ wider commitment to supporting local communities through meaningful, long-term initiatives and aligns with the aims of the UAE National Policy for the Empowerment of People of Determination. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony in Dubai, attended by representatives from Stellantis and SEDRA Foundation.
SEDRA Foundation’s Life Skills Programme, supported by Stellantis Philanthropy, will run for the duration of the 2026-2027 academic year, addressing a critical gap in lifelong learning opportunities for youth of Determination. Delivered in English and Arabic, the innovative programme provides a structured and accessible pathway incorporating Universal Design for Learning to accommodate diverse learning needs and levels of independence while providing families and caregivers with opportunities to participate and reinforce learning beyond the programme. The series of 10 monthly themed modules kicks off with Healthy Communication, with outcomes including active listening, non-verbal communication and boundary-setting skills. A total of 20–25 youth participate in each monthly module.
Delivered in tandem with SEDRA’s wider programme offerings, the Life Skills Programme gives youth of Determination access to educational support, vocational and workplace readiness, social skills and a supportive community network, enabling authentic and meaningful participation and contribution in society.
Reem Al Fahim, Chief Executive Officer, SEDRA Foundation, said: “SEDRA Foundation’s direct service provisions bridge much-needed gaps, supporting an accessible, people-centered ecosystem where everyone is able to fully participate, contribute and flourish.
The Life Skills Programme has been part of SEDRA’s services for 10 years. This partnership allows us to refresh and relaunch the programme, bringing our deep knowledge and expertise closer to the evolving needs of People of Determination and their families. We are grateful to partner with Stellantis Middle East in co-creating solutions that contribute to a barrier-free, inclusive society and create long-term, sustainable impact.”
Slaven Klarin-Smiljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “Independence is something our industry thinks about constantly, though usually in terms of helping people get from one place to another. What SEDRA Foundation is working towards is independence at a more fundamental level - giving teenagers and youth the confidence, practical skills and opportunities they need to make their own decisions and advocate for themselves.
This is what makes the partnership particularly meaningful for us. It connects naturally with how we think about mobility, not simply as movement, but as a means to greater access, opportunity and independence. We see this as an opportunity to learn from SEDRA Foundation’s expertise and better understand how we can make our own spaces and services more accessible and inclusive for People of Determination in the UAE.”
The Life Skills Programme marks the starting point for a longer-term partnership, with Stellantis and SEDRA Foundation looking to build on the programme through an e-learning platform, intentional inclusive employee engagements, volunteering and colleague support for SEDRA Foundation activities.
This collaboration forms part of Stellantis’ wider approach to community support in the UAE, building on initiatives including this year’s Drive for Local Business, which supported UAE SMEs and community initiatives with enhanced mobility solutions. Together, these initiatives reflect Stellantis’ broader focus on using mobility to support access, opportunity, and participation within its local communities.
Programme equips participants aged 14 and above with practical life skills for independence and agency
Collaboration with Stellantis Philanthropy forms part of Stellantis’ wider commitment to supporting local communities in the UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2026: Through the support of Stellantis Philanthropy, Stellantis Middle East has partnered with SEDRA Foundation to support a full year of the Foundation’s Life Skills Programme. The programme equips youth of Determination aged 14 and above with the holistic life skills they need to gain greater independence and agency, supporting vocational readiness and an improved quality of life.
Founded in 2014, SEDRA Foundation is a UAE-based non-profit facilitating sustainable inclusion for People of Determination by educating, employing and empowering all facets of the UAE society. The collaboration reflects Stellantis’ wider commitment to supporting local communities through meaningful, long-term initiatives and aligns with the aims of the UAE National Policy for the Empowerment of People of Determination. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony in Dubai, attended by representatives from Stellantis and SEDRA Foundation.
SEDRA Foundation’s Life Skills Programme, supported by Stellantis Philanthropy, will run for the duration of the 2026-2027 academic year, addressing a critical gap in lifelong learning opportunities for youth of Determination. Delivered in English and Arabic, the innovative programme provides a structured and accessible pathway incorporating Universal Design for Learning to accommodate diverse learning needs and levels of independence while providing families and caregivers with opportunities to participate and reinforce learning beyond the programme. The series of 10 monthly themed modules kicks off with Healthy Communication, with outcomes including active listening, non-verbal communication and boundary-setting skills. A total of 20–25 youth participate in each monthly module.
Delivered in tandem with SEDRA’s wider programme offerings, the Life Skills Programme gives youth of Determination access to educational support, vocational and workplace readiness, social skills and a supportive community network, enabling authentic and meaningful participation and contribution in society.
Reem Al Fahim, Chief Executive Officer, SEDRA Foundation, said: “SEDRA Foundation’s direct service provisions bridge much-needed gaps, supporting an accessible, people-centered ecosystem where everyone is able to fully participate, contribute and flourish.
The Life Skills Programme has been part of SEDRA’s services for 10 years. This partnership allows us to refresh and relaunch the programme, bringing our deep knowledge and expertise closer to the evolving needs of People of Determination and their families. We are grateful to partner with Stellantis Middle East in co-creating solutions that contribute to a barrier-free, inclusive society and create long-term, sustainable impact.”
Slaven Klarin-Smiljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “Independence is something our industry thinks about constantly, though usually in terms of helping people get from one place to another. What SEDRA Foundation is working towards is independence at a more fundamental level - giving teenagers and youth the confidence, practical skills and opportunities they need to make their own decisions and advocate for themselves.
This is what makes the partnership particularly meaningful for us. It connects naturally with how we think about mobility, not simply as movement, but as a means to greater access, opportunity and independence. We see this as an opportunity to learn from SEDRA Foundation’s expertise and better understand how we can make our own spaces and services more accessible and inclusive for People of Determination in the UAE.”
The Life Skills Programme marks the starting point for a longer-term partnership, with Stellantis and SEDRA Foundation looking to build on the programme through an e-learning platform, intentional inclusive employee engagements, volunteering and colleague support for SEDRA Foundation activities.
This collaboration forms part of Stellantis’ wider approach to community support in the UAE, building on initiatives including this year’s Drive for Local Business, which supported UAE SMEs and community initiatives with enhanced mobility solutions. Together, these initiatives reflect Stellantis’ broader focus on using mobility to support access, opportunity, and participation within its local communities.
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