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Mahindra Farm Equipment Business sells 50,208 Tractors in September 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, October 01, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2026.
Domestic sales in September 2026 were at 50,208 units, as against 64,946 units in September 2025, a 23% year-on-year degrowth. This year-on-year decline in volumes is primarily attributable to the festive season shift, commencing in October this year, as compared with September last year. The comparison is also impacted by a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the implementation of the GST rate cut during the period. Exports for the month stood at 1,892 units, growth of 62% over last year.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 50,208 tractors in the domestic market during September 2026. The year-on-year decline in volumes is primarily attributable to the festive season shift, commencing in October this year, as compared with September last year. The comparison is also impacted by a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the implementation of the GST rate cut during the period. In the exports market, we have sold 1,892 tractors”
Farm Equipment Sector Summary
SeptemberCumulative September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Domestic5020864946-23%2628722473366%
Exports1892116562%11196968916%
Total5210066111-21%2740682570257%
*Exports include CKD
About Mahindra
Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 3,24,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.
The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.
Learn more about Mahindra on / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to
Domestic sales in September 2026 were at 50,208 units, as against 64,946 units in September 2025, a 23% year-on-year degrowth. This year-on-year decline in volumes is primarily attributable to the festive season shift, commencing in October this year, as compared with September last year. The comparison is also impacted by a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the implementation of the GST rate cut during the period. Exports for the month stood at 1,892 units, growth of 62% over last year.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 50,208 tractors in the domestic market during September 2026. The year-on-year decline in volumes is primarily attributable to the festive season shift, commencing in October this year, as compared with September last year. The comparison is also impacted by a higher base in September 2025, which benefited from the implementation of the GST rate cut during the period. In the exports market, we have sold 1,892 tractors”
Farm Equipment Sector Summary
SeptemberCumulative September
F27F26% ChangeF27F26% Change
Domestic5020864946-23%2628722473366%
Exports1892116562%11196968916%
Total5210066111-21%2740682570257%
*Exports include CKD
About Mahindra
Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 3,24,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.
The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.
Learn more about Mahindra on / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to
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