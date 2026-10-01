Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Building Thermal Insulation Market Size & Share Analysis The global building thermal insulation market size was valued at USD 31.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 33.85 billion in 2026 to USD 55.35 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Europe dominated the building thermal insulation market with a share of 39.4% in 2025. Building thermal insulation refers to materials and systems used within building envelopes to reduce heat transfer through walls, roofs, floors, and other structural elements. Common insulation materials include mineral wool, glass wool, rock wool, polyurethane foam, and other low thermal conductivity materials used to improve indoor thermal comfort and reduce heating and cooling energy requirements. Building thermal insulation materials are tracked under HSN Code 6806 (slag wool, rock wool, and similar mineral wools) and SIC Code 1742 (plastering, drywall, acoustical, and insulation work). The building thermal insulation market demand is supported by increasing energy-efficiency requirements, rising construction activity, and the emphasis on reducing building heating and cooling consumption. Building owners and construction companies are adopting insulation materials to improve thermal performance, enhance indoor comfort, and reduce energy use, contributing to building thermal insulation market growth. Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Takeaways Building Thermal Insulation Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 31.9 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 33.9 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 55.8 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.10% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): Europe North America Market Share (2025): 39.4% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 6.9% Segment Insights By Insulation Material Leading Segment: Glass Wool Market Share in 2025: 27.8% By Product Form Fastest-growing Segment: Spray Foam CAGR: 7.1% (2026–2034) By Building Application Leading Segment: Wall Insulation Market Share in 2025: 28.7% By Building Type Leading Segment: Residential Buildings Market Share in 2025: 46.3% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends Expansion of Vacuum Insulation Panels Vacuum insulation panels are being used more widely where buildings require high thermal insulation within limited wall or roof space. Their vacuum core provides strong resistance to heat transfer with a thinner profile than many conventional insulation materials. This trend supports compact insulation solutions for new construction and renovation projects. Development of Bio Based Insulation Materials The building thermal insulation market analysis shows that bio based insulation materials are being developed from renewable inputs such as hemp, wood fiber, cellulose, and other plant based materials. These products provide thermal insulation while reducing reliance on conventional petroleum based or mineral based materials. This development expands the use of renewable materials in building insulation. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on the Building Thermal Insulation Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the building thermal insulation market, as production depends on fiberglass, mineral wool, recycled paper, resins, wood fiber, foamed plastics, and other materials, while freight and energy costs also affect manufacturing expenses. The market is likely to follow a stair-step recovery pattern, as raw material availability, transportation capacity, and manufacturing costs can stabilize at different stages across insulation product categories. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.4 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 6.60%. As raw material availability, freight capacity, energy costs, and supplier networks stabilize, building thermal insulation market growth is expected to gradually return 6.10%. Building Thermal Insulation Market Investment and Funding Analysis The building thermal insulation market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by energy-efficient building standards, sustainable insulation materials, building renovation, green buildings construction, and demand for improved thermal performance and reduced energy consumption. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Thermalytica USD 3 Million In August 2026, Thermalytica raised USD 3 million in Series A funding to strengthen mass-production infrastructure for its next-generation thermal-insulation material. Myceen USD 580,000 In June 2026, Myceen received USD 580,000 in EU funding under the Horizon Europe programme for MYCO AI-LINE, which is developing an automated production line for mycelium-based insulation materials for buildings. VARM USD 20 Million In June 2026, VARM closed an approximately USD 20 million Series A led by ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and GET Fund to scale its building-insulation operations, partner network, training program, and digital platform across Europe.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Stricter Building Energy Standards and Building Renovation Activity Drive Market Demand

Stricter energy performance requirements are increasing the need for insulation within walls, roofs, and other parts of the building envelope. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that many countries introduced or strengthened efficiency policies, including building energy codes, supporting demand for building insulation and energy conservation measures.

Renovation of existing buildings is also increasing the need to improve thermal performance without replacing entire structures. Insulation upgrades support lower heating and cooling requirements and improve HVAC efficiency, creating demand across residential, commercial, and public buildings.

Market Restraints

Moisture Control Requirements and Material Compatibility Restrain Market Expansion

Insulation systems must control moisture movement to avoid condensation, dampness, and deterioration within wall and roof assemblies. These requirements restrict the use of certain insulation materials where moisture conditions are difficult to manage.

Different wall structures, finishes, and construction methods also require compatible insulation systems. Compatibility requirements complicate the selection and installation of mineral wool, fiberglass insulation, and foam-based products across existing and newly constructed buildings.

Market Opportunities

Integrated Thermal Acoustic Systems and Insulation Recovery Services Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Manufacturers can develop products that combine thermal performance with acoustic insulation for apartments, offices, hotels, and other buildings where both temperature control and sound reduction are important. Integrated systems provide a broader value proposition than thermal insulation alone.

Insulation recovery, reuse, and recycling services create opportunities for suppliers to support material recovery during building renovation and demolition. These services can complement sustainable construction practices and help building owners manage insulation materials across the project lifecycle.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Segmentation Analysis By Insulation Material

The glass wool segment accounted for a share of 27.8% in 2025, supported by its thermal insulation performance, fire resistance, and broad use in walls, roofs, and ceilings. Its established availability and suitability for residential and commercial buildings support widespread adoption.

The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, driven by its high thermal resistance and ability to provide effective insulation with relatively thin layers. These properties support its use where space efficiency and energy performance are important.

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By Product Form

The rigid boards and panels segment accounted for a share of 21.9% in 2025, owing to their structural stability, consistent insulation performance, and suitability for walls, roofs, and floors. Their ease of installation supports use across new construction and renovation projects.

The spray foam segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, fueled by its ability to expand into gaps, joints, and irregular surfaces while forming a continuous insulation layer. This helps reduce air leakage and improve building envelope performance.

By Building Application

The wall insulation segment accounted for a share of 28.7% in 2025, supported by the need to reduce heat transfer through exterior and interior walls and improve indoor thermal comfort. Wall insulation also contributes to lower heating and cooling energy consumption.

The building envelope and façade insulation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, propelled by the emphasis on energy-efficient building envelopes and improved control of heat transfer through exterior structures.

By Building Type

The residential buildings segment accounted for a share of 46.3% in 2025, owing to the widespread need for thermal comfort and energy efficiency in homes.

The commercial buildings segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by efforts to reduce energy consumption in offices, retail spaces, hotels, and other commercial facilities.

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Building Thermal Insulation Market Regional Outlook Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market

Europe: Market Dominance Led by Upgrades in Residential Energy Efficiency and Building Renovation

The Europe building thermal insulation market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.4% in 2025.

UK Building Thermal Insulation Market

The UK building thermal insulation market is driven by residential retrofit activity. The Great British Insulation Scheme pushes energy-efficiency measures in buildings. The continued upgrading of existing homes supports demand for wall and roof insulation materials.

Germany Building Thermal Insulation Market

Germany's building thermal insulation market benefits from energy-efficient residential construction, with the government extending its Efficiency House 55 Plus program through the end of 2026, enabling around 33,700 additional housing units to proceed under the efficiency standard. The expansion of energy-efficient housing strengthens demand for insulation materials across walls and roofs.

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Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Low-Carbon Construction and Advanced Building Materials

The Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Building Thermal Insulation Market

Japan's building thermal insulation market is supported by high-performance residential construction. New housing efficiency programs support new GX-oriented, long-term quality, and ZEH-level homes, alongside energy-efficient renovations. These measures are strengthening demand for thermal insulation in walls, floors, ceilings, and other building components.

China Building Thermal Insulation Market

China's building thermal insulation market benefits from ultra-low-energy building development. National energy and carbon reduction guidance calls for wider deployment of ultra low-energy buildings and energy-saving renovations of existing buildings.

India Building Thermal Insulation Market

India's building thermal insulation market is gaining traction through commercial building energy performance. The commercial floor space is expanding by more than 9% annually. Building energy demand requires greater optimization, which creates additional requirements for insulation solutions that reduce cooling loads and improve indoor energy performance.

North America Building Thermal Insulation Market

North America: Growth Supported by Cold Climate Retrofit Demand and Heating Efficiency Upgrades

The North America building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period due to cold climate retrofit demand and heating efficiency upgrades.

U.S. Building Thermal Insulation Market

The U.S. building thermal insulation market is driven by heating efficiency requirements in institutional and public buildings, with federal building standards continuing to address energy performance for new construction and major renovations. These requirements support the use of spray foam, extruded polystyrene (XPS), and other insulation solutions around building envelopes and heated spaces.

Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market

Canada's building thermal insulation market benefits from cold climate housing retrofits. Natural Resources Canada reported 74,207 completed home insulation retrofits by February 2026 under the Greener Homes Initiative. This supports the need to retain indoor heat during severe winters and supports demand for attic, ceiling, wall, and other high-R-value insulation applications.

Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Market

Latin America: Growth Driven by HVAC Energy Optimization and Focus on Industrial Thermal Performance

The Latin America building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Mexico's building efficiency initiatives emphasize reducing cooling loads through better performing building envelopes, supporting demand for polyurethane insulation and insulated building systems. Brazil's energy efficiency programs for industry are expanding attention to thermal energy efficiency, creating opportunities for insulation solutions that reduce heat losses in industrial facilities.

Middle East & Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market

Middle East & Africa: Growth Supported by Green Building Standards and Climate-Resilient Construction

The Middle East & Africa building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The UAE's mandatory green building requirements promote lower energy consumption and sustainable building materials, supporting demand for insulation solutions across building envelopes and HVAC systems. South Africa's Innovative Building Technologies program emphasizes climate resilient, energy efficient housing and prefabricated construction, creating opportunities for insulated building systems and insulation slabs in new housing projects.

Competitive Landscape

The building thermal insulation market's competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from global insulation manufacturers, building materials companies, mineral wool producers, and specialized providers of energy efficiency and envelope solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Key players such as Kingspan Group PLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL A/S, and Johns Manville Corporation are collectively estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global building thermal insulation market share.

Established participants compete primarily through thermal performance, fire resistance, product durability, regulatory compliance, and product portfolio breadth. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the building thermal insulation market ecosystem compete through application-specific insulation products, customized building envelope solutions, and competitive pricing.

Kingspan Group PLC Saint-Gobain S.A. Owens Corning ROCKWOOL A/S Johns Manville Corporation BASF SE Dow Inc. Soprema Group Carlisle Companies Incorporated GAF Materials Corporation Atlas Roofing Corporation Huntsman International LLC Recticel SA

List of Key and Emerging Players in Building Thermal Insulation MarketKey Industry Developments

July 2026: Knauf Insulation started a new electric melting line for rock mineral wool at its Novi Marof plant in Croatia.

May 2026: ROCKWOOL signed an agreement to acquire Ravago's stone wool factory in Hungary.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 31.90 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 33.85 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 54.35 Billion CAGR 6.10% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Kingspan Group PLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL A/S, Johns Manville Corporation Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Insulation Material, By Product Form, By Building Application, By Building Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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