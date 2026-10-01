Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Thermalytica
|USD 3 Million
|In August 2026, Thermalytica raised USD 3 million in Series A funding to strengthen mass-production infrastructure for its next-generation thermal-insulation material.
|Myceen
|USD 580,000
|In June 2026, Myceen received USD 580,000 in EU funding under the Horizon Europe programme for MYCO AI-LINE, which is developing an automated production line for mycelium-based insulation materials for buildings.
|VARM
|USD 20 Million
|In June 2026, VARM closed an approximately USD 20 million Series A led by ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and GET Fund to scale its building-insulation operations, partner network, training program, and digital platform across Europe.
Stricter Building Energy Standards and Building Renovation Activity Drive Market Demand
Stricter energy performance requirements are increasing the need for insulation within walls, roofs, and other parts of the building envelope. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that many countries introduced or strengthened efficiency policies, including building energy codes, supporting demand for building insulation and energy conservation measures.
Renovation of existing buildings is also increasing the need to improve thermal performance without replacing entire structures. Insulation upgrades support lower heating and cooling requirements and improve HVAC efficiency, creating demand across residential, commercial, and public buildings.Market Restraints
Moisture Control Requirements and Material Compatibility Restrain Market Expansion
Insulation systems must control moisture movement to avoid condensation, dampness, and deterioration within wall and roof assemblies. These requirements restrict the use of certain insulation materials where moisture conditions are difficult to manage.
Different wall structures, finishes, and construction methods also require compatible insulation systems. Compatibility requirements complicate the selection and installation of mineral wool, fiberglass insulation, and foam-based products across existing and newly constructed buildings.Market Opportunities
Integrated Thermal Acoustic Systems and Insulation Recovery Services Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players
Manufacturers can develop products that combine thermal performance with acoustic insulation for apartments, offices, hotels, and other buildings where both temperature control and sound reduction are important. Integrated systems provide a broader value proposition than thermal insulation alone.
Insulation recovery, reuse, and recycling services create opportunities for suppliers to support material recovery during building renovation and demolition. These services can complement sustainable construction practices and help building owners manage insulation materials across the project lifecycle.Building Thermal Insulation Market Segmentation Analysis By Insulation Material
The glass wool segment accounted for a share of 27.8% in 2025, supported by its thermal insulation performance, fire resistance, and broad use in walls, roofs, and ceilings. Its established availability and suitability for residential and commercial buildings support widespread adoption.
The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, driven by its high thermal resistance and ability to provide effective insulation with relatively thin layers. These properties support its use where space efficiency and energy performance are important.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Product Form
The rigid boards and panels segment accounted for a share of 21.9% in 2025, owing to their structural stability, consistent insulation performance, and suitability for walls, roofs, and floors. Their ease of installation supports use across new construction and renovation projects.
The spray foam segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, fueled by its ability to expand into gaps, joints, and irregular surfaces while forming a continuous insulation layer. This helps reduce air leakage and improve building envelope performance.By Building Application
The wall insulation segment accounted for a share of 28.7% in 2025, supported by the need to reduce heat transfer through exterior and interior walls and improve indoor thermal comfort. Wall insulation also contributes to lower heating and cooling energy consumption.
The building envelope and façade insulation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, propelled by the emphasis on energy-efficient building envelopes and improved control of heat transfer through exterior structures.By Building Type
The residential buildings segment accounted for a share of 46.3% in 2025, owing to the widespread need for thermal comfort and energy efficiency in homes.
The commercial buildings segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by efforts to reduce energy consumption in offices, retail spaces, hotels, and other commercial facilities.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Building Thermal Insulation Market Regional Outlook Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market
Europe: Market Dominance Led by Upgrades in Residential Energy Efficiency and Building Renovation
The Europe building thermal insulation market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.4% in 2025.UK Building Thermal Insulation Market
The UK building thermal insulation market is driven by residential retrofit activity. The Great British Insulation Scheme pushes energy-efficiency measures in buildings. The continued upgrading of existing homes supports demand for wall and roof insulation materials.Germany Building Thermal Insulation Market
Germany's building thermal insulation market benefits from energy-efficient residential construction, with the government extending its Efficiency House 55 Plus program through the end of 2026, enabling around 33,700 additional housing units to proceed under the efficiency standard. The expansion of energy-efficient housing strengthens demand for insulation materials across walls and roofs.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Low-Carbon Construction and Advanced Building Materials
The Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.Japan Building Thermal Insulation Market
Japan's building thermal insulation market is supported by high-performance residential construction. New housing efficiency programs support new GX-oriented, long-term quality, and ZEH-level homes, alongside energy-efficient renovations. These measures are strengthening demand for thermal insulation in walls, floors, ceilings, and other building components.China Building Thermal Insulation Market
China's building thermal insulation market benefits from ultra-low-energy building development. National energy and carbon reduction guidance calls for wider deployment of ultra low-energy buildings and energy-saving renovations of existing buildings.India Building Thermal Insulation Market
India's building thermal insulation market is gaining traction through commercial building energy performance. The commercial floor space is expanding by more than 9% annually. Building energy demand requires greater optimization, which creates additional requirements for insulation solutions that reduce cooling loads and improve indoor energy performance.North America Building Thermal Insulation Market
North America: Growth Supported by Cold Climate Retrofit Demand and Heating Efficiency Upgrades
The North America building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period due to cold climate retrofit demand and heating efficiency upgrades.U.S. Building Thermal Insulation Market
The U.S. building thermal insulation market is driven by heating efficiency requirements in institutional and public buildings, with federal building standards continuing to address energy performance for new construction and major renovations. These requirements support the use of spray foam, extruded polystyrene (XPS), and other insulation solutions around building envelopes and heated spaces.Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market
Canada's building thermal insulation market benefits from cold climate housing retrofits. Natural Resources Canada reported 74,207 completed home insulation retrofits by February 2026 under the Greener Homes Initiative. This supports the need to retain indoor heat during severe winters and supports demand for attic, ceiling, wall, and other high-R-value insulation applications.Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Market
Latin America: Growth Driven by HVAC Energy Optimization and Focus on Industrial Thermal Performance
The Latin America building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Mexico's building efficiency initiatives emphasize reducing cooling loads through better performing building envelopes, supporting demand for polyurethane insulation and insulated building systems. Brazil's energy efficiency programs for industry are expanding attention to thermal energy efficiency, creating opportunities for insulation solutions that reduce heat losses in industrial facilities.Middle East & Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market
Middle East & Africa: Growth Supported by Green Building Standards and Climate-Resilient Construction
The Middle East & Africa building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The UAE's mandatory green building requirements promote lower energy consumption and sustainable building materials, supporting demand for insulation solutions across building envelopes and HVAC systems. South Africa's Innovative Building Technologies program emphasizes climate resilient, energy efficient housing and prefabricated construction, creating opportunities for insulated building systems and insulation slabs in new housing projects.Competitive Landscape
The building thermal insulation market's competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from global insulation manufacturers, building materials companies, mineral wool producers, and specialized providers of energy efficiency and envelope solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Key players such as Kingspan Group PLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL A/S, and Johns Manville Corporation are collectively estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global building thermal insulation market share.
Established participants compete primarily through thermal performance, fire resistance, product durability, regulatory compliance, and product portfolio breadth. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the building thermal insulation market ecosystem compete through application-specific insulation products, customized building envelope solutions, and competitive pricing.List of Key and Emerging Players in Building Thermal Insulation Market
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Kingspan Group PLC
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Owens Corning
ROCKWOOL A/S
Johns Manville Corporation
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Soprema Group
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
GAF Materials Corporation
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Huntsman International LLC
Recticel SA
July 2026: Knauf Insulation started a new electric melting line for rock mineral wool at its Novi Marof plant in Croatia.
May 2026: ROCKWOOL signed an agreement to acquire Ravago's stone wool factory in Hungary.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 31.90 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 33.85 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 54.35 Billion
|CAGR
|6.10% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|Europe
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Kingspan Group PLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL A/S, Johns Manville Corporation
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Insulation Material, By Product Form, By Building Application, By Building Type
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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