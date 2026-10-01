Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global trenchless pipe rehabilitation market size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.74 billion in 2026 to USD 8.03 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market with a share of 38.3% in 2025.

Trenchless pipe rehabilitation is a method of repairing, renewing, or restoring existing underground pipelines with minimal excavation or without extensive open-cut construction. It includes technologies such as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, sliplining, spray-in-place pipe, and other rehabilitation techniques used to restore water, wastewater, sewer, gas, and industrial pipelines. Trenchless pipe rehabilitation is commonly associated with SIC Code 1623 (Water, Sewer, Pipeline, and Communications and Power Line Construction) and HSN Code 3917 (Tubes, pipes and hoses and fittings thereof, of plastics).

The trenchless pipe rehabilitation market demand is driven by the aging of underground pipeline infrastructure, the need to reduce excavation-related disruption, and investments in water and wastewater infrastructure modernization. Municipalities, utilities, and infrastructure operators focus on extending pipeline service life, reducing project completion time, and minimizing impacts on roads, buildinge, contributing to the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 5.5 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 5.8 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 8.1 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.30%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.3% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 4.7%

By Rehabilitation Technology

Leading Segment: Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Share in 2025: 48.6%

By Pipe Diameter

Fastest-growing Segment: <18 Inch Pipes Line CAGR (2026–2034): 4.7%

By Rehabilitation Material

Leading Segment: Felt & Resin-Based Liners Market Share in 2025: 31.6%

By Application

Fastest-growing Segment: Water Main Pipes CAGR (2026–2034): 4.5%

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Shift Toward UV-Cured and Low-Disruption Lining Systems

UV-cured CIPP systems are gaining adoption as utilities seek faster rehabilitation with shorter pipeline service interruptions. UV curing provides controlled liner installation and can reduce curing-related preparation and operational requirements compared with conventional thermal curing. EPA-supported demonstrations have validated UV-cured CIPP for wastewater main rehabilitation, including installation with limited surface disruption.

Adoption of Robotic Inspection and Precision Rehabilitation

Utilities are increasingly integrating robotic inspection, CCTV, and digital condition-assessment systems to improve the identification and prioritization of pipeline defects. EPA-supported programs show that CCTV and other inspection technologies can provide detailed defect information for selecting rehabilitation requirements and prioritizing repair activities. Robotic platforms also enable remote inspection of sewer interiors, supporting more precise rehabilitation planning without extensive excavation.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market share, given its exposure to fluctuations in resin systems, fiberglass reinforcement materials, polyethylene and PVC materials, liners, curing equipment, specialized machinery, construction inputs, and transportation costs. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery, as established trenchless rehabilitation contractors and technology providers with diversified supplier networks, established procurement relationships, and higher project volumes can stabilize project execution faster, while smaller contractors and emerging providers remain more exposed to material shortages, longer lead times, and higher procurement costs. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30%, but prolonged supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in short-term growth of around 3.30%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of rehabilitation materials, stabilized resin and polymer pricing, improved equipment supply, and replenished inventories, the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market growth is expected to gradually return to approximately 4.30%.

The trenchless pipe rehabilitation market forecasts investment and funding directed toward trenchless rehabilitation technologies, CIPP and UV-curing systems, pipeline rehabilitation contractors, specialized rehabilitation equipment, and expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation capabilities.

In January 2026, the City of Sioux Falls allocated USD 1.3 million for its Water Pipe Trenchless Rehabilitation project to clean and structurally reline water-main segments identified as trenchless construction candidates.

Increasing Leakage and Infiltration Across Sewer Networks and Infrastructure Maintenance Requirements Drives Market

Aging sewer networks with cracks, defective joints, and damaged connections create recurring requirements for controlling groundwater and stormwater infiltration. EPA identifies leakage and infiltration in existing water infrastructure as a major contributor to inflow and infiltration in sanitary sewer systems and associated treatment-system burdens. Municipal rehabilitation programs therefore create continued requirements for CIPP, pipe relining, and other trenchless solutions.

Aging wastewater and sewer infrastructure requires continuous inspection, maintenance, rehabilitation, and renewal to preserve network reliability and extend pipeline service life. Municipal utilities are prioritizing rehabilitation of deteriorated pipelines to address structural defects and maintain consistent wastewater collection performance. The need to maintain existing underground infrastructure creates recurring requirements for CIPP, pipe relining, sewer rehabilitation, and other trenchless renewal solutions.

Complex Bypass Arrangements and High Upfront Costs for Specialized Trenchless Equipment Restain Market Expansion

Continuous wastewater flow can require temporary bypass pumping before rehabilitation work begins, particularly on active sewer networks. The additional planning and temporary-flow management can increase project complexity and extend preparation requirements. These conditions can make trenchless rehabilitation less straightforward for high-flow municipal pipelines.

Specialized UV curing systems, robotic inspection equipment, lining machinery, and rehabilitation rigs require significant capital investment from contractors. Smaller service providers may face difficulty achieving sufficient equipment utilization across project locations. This can limit the number of contractors capable of undertaking technically demanding rehabilitation projects.

Expansion of Municipal Programs for Large-Scale Pipeline Renewal and Development of Smart Inspection Platforms Offer Growth Opportunities

Water infrastructure contractors and pipe-rehabilitation technology providers can expand into potable-water relining, where existing mains can be renewed without extensive surface excavation. Suppliers with certified liner systems and water-main rehabilitation capabilities can develop specialized municipal service offerings. The opportunity extends the application base beyond conventional sewer rehabilitation.

Inspection technology companies can combine CCTV, robotic inspection, defect classification, and digital asset records into integrated condition-assessment platforms. Such systems can create recurring software, inspection, and data-management revenue streams for technology providers and engineering firms. The opportunity is particularly relevant to municipalities managing large underground utility networks.

The cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) segment accounted for a share of 48.6% in 2025, supported by its broad applicability across wastewater, sewer, and other underground pipeline rehabilitation projects. CIPP enables structural renewal of deteriorated pipelines with limited surface excavation, making it suitable for rehabilitation in urban and congested areas.

The UV-cured CIPP segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, driven by faster curing cycles, reduced dependence on conventional thermal curing, and greater suitability for projects requiring controlled installation conditions.

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The <18 inch pipes segment accounted for a share of 43.5% in 2025, reflecting the large installed base of smaller-diameter sewer and utility pipelines requiring recurring inspection, maintenance, and rehabilitation.

The 18–36 inch pipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, fueled by rehabilitation requirements across medium-diameter wastewater and utility pipelines. These pipelines require solutions capable of addressing structural deterioration while maintaining network operation and limiting disruption in developed areas.

The felt & resin-based liners segment accounted for a share of 31.6% in 2025, supported by their established use in CIPP applications for restoring structurally deteriorated sewer and wastewater pipelines. The material combination provides flexibility during installation and can be engineered for different pipeline conditions and rehabilitation requirements.

The fiberglass-reinforced composites segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, propelled by their high structural strength and suitability for demanding rehabilitation applications.

The wastewater pipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period due to the extensive rehabilitation requirements across aging sanitary sewer and wastewater collection networks.

The water main pipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, driven by rehabilitation requirements for aging water distribution infrastructure.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Climate-Resilient Water Infrastructure Programs

The North America trenchless pipe rehabilitation market accounted for a 38.3% share in 2025 due to climate-resilient water infrastructure programs.

The U.S. trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from small-community infrastructure financing, which is creating a broader project base for trenchless pipe rehabilitation across rural and financially constrained municipalities. The EPA waived WIFIA application and credit-processing fees for small communities for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, removing financing barriers that can otherwise delay water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The Canada trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from wastewater infrastructure expansion, as federal infrastructure planning increasingly connects water and wastewater capacity with new residential development. Canada's National Infrastructure Assessment identifies water and wastewater systems as essential housing-enabling infrastructure and is developing a follow-on assessment focused on long-term infrastructure needs required to build more homes.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Urban Flood-Control Infrastructure Integration

The Asia Pacific trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional maket.

The China trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from smart utility-tunnel development, as urban regeneration increasingly combines underground pipeline upgrades with digital monitoring and integrated utility management. China's 15th Five-Year Plan through 2030 targets construction and upgrading of around 770,000 km of urban underground pipelines, while smart monitoring systems are planned to support full-process risk management.

The India trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from digital water management and SCADA deployment, as urban utilities increasingly combine network modernization with automated monitoring and control. AMRUT 2.0 project implementation includes SCADA systems for water distribution management, including projects in Bidhannagar, Jamnagar, and other urban local bodies. The program also links digital water management with pipeline replacement, sewerage projects, pumping stations, and drainage networks.

The Japan trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from seismic resilience requirements for underground networks, as authorities strengthen water and wastewater systems following major earthquake-related infrastructure disruptions. MLIT is advancing measures covering the seismic suitability of water pipelines and pipe joints. The government's post-Noto earthquake framework also highlights the need to accelerate seismic upgrades across essential underground infrastructure.

Europe: Market Expansion Driven by Emerging Contaminant Infrastructure Upgrades

The Europe trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period, supported by tighter wastewater requirements covering micropollutants, PFAS, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic residues, and microplastics. The revised EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive entered into force and requires progressively broader advanced treatment, with quaternary treatment for micropollutant removal reaching all applicable large treatment plants by 2045.

The UK trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from housing and business growth-linked network capacity expansion, as water companies plan upgrades around new development corridors and emerging commercial activity. Ofwat's Major Water Infrastructure Programme includes 30 large-scale projects designed to support economic growth and future water and wastewater requirements.

The Germany trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from strict municipal wastewater management standards, as the National Water Strategy's action program is scheduled for implementation through 2030, including measures to strengthen water infrastructure, improve data flows, secure financing, and protect systems from extreme events.

Latin America: Market Expansion Supported by Sanitation Universalization Programs

The Latin America trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Brazil trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from the Novo PAC sanitation financing program, which provides a multi-year framework for expanding urban wastewater collection and treatment. The program includes USD 1.94 billion in the first sanitation investment selection, with projects eligible across thousands of municipalities, while the broader sanitation portfolio includes additional financing extending beyond the initial investment cycle.

The Mexico trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from industrial and urban water quality restoration programs, particularly projects targeting contaminated river basins and wastewater discharge control. The National Water Resources Plan 2026–2030 (Programa Nacional Hídrico) prioritizes expanded access to water and sanitation services, sustainable water-resource management, and climate resilience.

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Supported by Water-Scarcity-Driven Network Efficiency Programs

The Middle East & Africa trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to grow at CAGR 4.8% of during the forecat period due to water scarcity is encouraging utilities to improve the efficiency and reliability of underground water networks. The UAE trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from high-density urban district development, as Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan emphasizes coordinated infrastructure provision alongside residential, commercial, and economic development.

The Saudi Arabia trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is expected to benefit from wastewater treatment and pumping capacity expansion, supported by the National Water Strategy 2030 and long-term wastewater sector development. Saudi Arabia's water strategy targets sustainable water resources and high-quality services, while the national wastewater program is expanding treatment, collection, and reuse infrastructure.

The trenchless pipe rehabilitation market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with competition spread across specialized rehabilitation contractors, CIPP liner and resin manufacturers, trenchless equipment suppliers, and pipeline inspection companies. Key players such as Azuria Water Solutions, PURIS Corporation, Per Aarsleff A/S, SAK Construction, Michels Corporation, SAERTEX multiCom, and Vortex Companies are expected to account for 35% of the global trenchless pipe rehabilitation market share.

Established players compete through CIPP system performance, liner durability, resin performance, trenchless technology capabilities, and project execution capabilities. Emerging and specialized players in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market ecosystem compete through differentiated no-dig technology, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), robotic pipeline inspection, and faster project execution.

Aegion Corporation Granite Construction Inc. Per Aarsleff A/S SAK Construction, LLC SAERTEX multiCom GmbH Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. PURIS Corporation Vortex Companies, LLC Michels Corporation RELINE UV Group IMPREG Group Primus Line GmbH Amex Sanivar AG Waterline Renewal Technologies

September 2026: Azuria Water Solutions acquired the CIPP division of Nor-Cal Pipeline Services, including its CIPP operations, assets, and personnel, strengthening Azuria's trenchless pipeline rehabilitation capabilities in California.

September 2026: Vortex Companies acquired Municipal & Contractors Sealing Products (MCSP) to expand its trenchless rehabilitation capabilities.