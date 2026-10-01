Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034
|Company
|Investment/Funding (USD)
|Details
|Ubicquia Inc.
|USD 106 Million
|In February 2026, Ubicquia secured USD 106 million in Series D funding to accelerate AI development, international expansion, and intelligent infrastructure offerings.
|Signify
|USD 215 Million
|In January 2026, Signify announced a USD 204.5 million cost reduction program, equivalent to approximately USD 215 million, with the majority of savings expected to be delivered through 2026.
Commercial and Industrial Retrofit Activity and Demand for High-Performance Lighting Fixtures Drives Market
The large installed base of conventional lighting across commercial and industrial facilities is creating sustained demand for retrofit solutions as building operators seek lower electricity consumption and operating costs. The availability of LED retrofit products that can replace existing fluorescent, metal-halide, and other fixtures without complete lighting system replacement is making upgrades more practical across warehouses, offices, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.
The need for greater illumination efficiency and improved lighting quality is increasing demand for high-performance fixtures across warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and other high-use environments. Higher-efficiency LED fixtures provide greater usable illumination while reducing electricity consumption, supporting purchasing decisions toward high output luminaires rather than conventional lower-efficiency products.Market Restraints
High Upfront Cost of Advanced Lighting Systems and Inconsistent Performance of Low-Quality LED Fixtures Restrain Market Expansion
The higher initial investment required for smart luminaires, connected lighting controls, sensors, and integrated lighting systems can delay upgrade decisions among commercial and residential users. Additional expenses for system design, installation, commissioning, and control integration can increase the total project cost beyond the price of conventional lighting fixtures.
The variable quality of low-cost LED fixtures can create concerns around lumen depreciation, color consistency, driver reliability, thermal performance, and product lifespan. Premature failures and declining light output can increase replacement and maintenance requirements, reducing the perceived economic benefit of LED adoption.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Intelligent Controls Across Industrial Facilities and Lighting Systems in Architectural Projects Offer Growth Opportunities
Industrial automation providers, lighting controls companies, and smart building technology vendors can expand their offerings by integrating connected controls, sensors, and lighting management software into factories and warehouses. These solutions create additional revenue through controls hardware, software platforms, commissioning, monitoring, and maintenance services rather than luminaire sales alone.
Architectural lighting manufacturers, lighting designers, and system integrators can capture higher-value project revenue through integrated façade, dynamic, and digitally controlled lighting systems. These projects create opportunities for premium luminaires, lighting-control platforms, software, installation, and ongoing management services. For example, Signify's Interact Landmark solution at CEPSA Tower in Madrid uses 2,500 Color Kinetics ColorBlast Powercore fixtures and connected software to enable remotely managed architectural lighting and dynamic facade displays.Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis By Light Type
The LED segment accounted for a share of 62.8% in 2025, supported by its widespread use across residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting applications. Higher energy efficiency, longer operating life, and broad availability of LED luminaires reinforce segment dominance.
The HID segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, driven by continued use in applications requiring high-intensity illumination, including industrial facilities, warehouses, sports infrastructure, and selected outdoor lighting installations.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Installation Type
The new installations segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, supported by lighting requirements associated with new residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. New construction allows lighting systems to be specified and integrated during the initial project stage, including LED fixtures, controls, and application-specific lighting systems.
The retrofit & replacement segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, fueled by replacement of aging lighting equipment and modernization of existing buildings and facilities.By Application
The commercial segment accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2025 due to the extensive lighting requirements across offices, retail stores, hospitality facilities, healthcare buildings, educational institutions, and other commercial spaces. The need for indoor illumination, architectural lighting, outdoor lighting, and energy-efficient systems contributes to the segment's large market base.
The industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, driven by lighting requirements across manufacturing plants, warehouses, logistics facilities, and other industrial environments.By Sales Channel
The direct sales segment accounted for a share of 39.4% in 2025, supported by direct procurement relationships between lighting manufacturers, distributors, contractors, project developers, and large commercial or industrial customers.
The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing availability of lighting fixtures, lamps, smart lighting products, and replacement components through online platforms. Digital purchasing channels provide consumers and smaller businesses with broader product selection and convenient comparison of product specifications and pricing.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Lighting Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Lighting Market
Asia Pacific: Market Dominance Led by Deployment of Energy-Efficient Lighting in Urban Infrastructure
The Asia Pacific lighting market accounted for a share of 43.2% in 2025 due to continued deployment of energy-efficient lighting across urban roads, public facilities, and municipal infrastructure.Japan Lighting Market
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism promotes LED installation in both new and existing government buildings, including daylight and occupancy-based lighting controls to reduce electricity consumption. Japan's government implementation plan sets a 100% LED lighting target for government facilities by FY2030, creating a defined replacement pipeline across public buildings.China Lighting Market
The China Lighting Market is expected to benefit from the expansion of smart lighting deployment within digital city programs, as government initiatives increasingly integrate intelligent sensing, connected infrastructure, and digital municipal management. In March 2026, China's National Data Administration, together with the National Development and Reform Commission and other ministries, advanced the nationwide digital-city transformation plan, including intelligent upgrades of municipal infrastructure and smart sensing systems.India Lighting Market
The India lighting market is expected to benefit from the expansion of government-led LED procurement and bulk-replacement programs across municipalities and urban infrastructure. The Street Lighting National Programme, implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited, is designed to replace conventional streetlights with smart and energy-efficient LED systems through a self-financing model. Government-backed efficiency projects have also supported LED municipal streetlighting with remote operating technology across multiple Indian states, creating an established procurement model for large-scale replacements.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Middle East & Africa Lighting Market
Middle East & Africa: Fastest Growth Driven by Expansion of Electrification Programs
The Middle East & Africa lighting market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period, reflecting the region's expanding electrification and infrastructure-development pipeline.UAE Lighting Market
The UAE lighting market is expected to benefit from the expansion of smart city infrastructure across major urban developments, supported by the integration of intelligent technologies into the country's road and public infrastructure. The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched an AI-powered Energy Management System for Federal Roads, replacing conventional high-pressure sodium lamps with LED lighting and using sensors to automatically adjust illumination levels according to road conditions.South Africa Lighting Market
The South African National Treasury specifies that municipal energy-efficiency funding should support electricity-saving projects, including public lighting infrastructure, with municipalities required to procure streetlight luminaires according to standardized energy-efficient technology specifications.North America Lighting Market
North America: Market Dominance Supported by Adoption of Connected Lighting for Building Energy Management
The North America lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, supported by the established commercial building base and accelerating integration of connected lighting with energy-management systems.U.S. Lighting Market
The U.S. lighting market is expected to benefit from increasing commercial building energy-performance requirements, particularly as federal standards place greater emphasis on energy efficiency in new construction and major renovations. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requires new federal commercial buildings and major renovations to meet federal energy-efficiency standards, with requirements reaching 100% compliance with applicable performance targets for projects beginning in FY2030.Canada Lighting Market
The Government of Canada's Products Containing Mercury Regulations began prohibiting the manufacture and import of common mercury-containing lamps, including CFLs and several fluorescent lamp categories.Europe Lighting Market
Europe: Market Expansion Led by Adoption of IoT Lighting for Occupancy-Based Indoor Illumination
The Europe lighting market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.UK Lighting Market
The UK Government's renewed focus on expanding safe and connected active-travel networks. In June 2026, the UK Department for Transport and Active Travel England launched the third Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy (CWIS3), which targets 5,000 new walking, wheeling and cycling routes and 10,000 safer crossings by 2030. The future expansion of these networks is expected to create opportunities for LED lighting, adaptive outdoor lighting, durable fixtures, and intelligent lighting controls across pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.Germany Lighting Market
The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy continues to support building efficiency measures through its Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings program. Germany's energy-efficiency framework increasingly addresses energy use across non-residential buildings.Latin America Lighting Market
Latin America: Growth Supported by Use of Smart Lighting in Premium Hospitality and Tourism Development
The Latin America lighting market is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The Mexico lighting market benefits from the Voluntary Energy Efficiency Agreements (AVEE) framework for industrial, commercial, and service-sector facilities, encouraging companies with significant energy consumption to implement technically and economically viable efficiency measures and improve energy performance.
Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) also participates in the IEA (International Energy Agency) technology program on integrated low-carbon lighting, covering digitalized lighting systems for commercial and industrial buildings.Competitive Landscape
The lighting market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with competition spread across established lighting manufacturers, LED technology providers, smart lighting companies, lighting controls specialists, and emerging connected-lighting players. Established companies such as Signify, ams-OSRAM, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, and Panasonic are expected to account for approximately 40% of the global lighting market share.
Established players in the lighting market ecosystem compete through LED efficacy, lighting-fixture quality, product reliability, energy management integration, and broad distribution networks. Emerging and specialized players in the lighting market ecosystem compete through IoT-enabled lighting, decorative lighting solutions, and faster development of connected and energy-efficient solutions.List of Key and Emerging Players in Lighting Market
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Signify N.V.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
GE Lighting / GE Current
OSRAM GmbH (ams OSRAM)
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Eaton Corporation plc
Cree Lighting
Zumtobel Group AG
Hubbell Incorporated
Nichia Corporation
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
September 2026: Signify launched new Philips Hue smart-lighting innovations, including AI-powered lighting behaviors, Sonos integration, new entertainment features, and additional indoor and outdoor connected lighting products.
September 2026: Zumtobel partnered with Impact Acoustic to combine lighting, acoustics, design, and digital room-planning capabilities, enabling integrated lighting and acoustic solutions.
August 2026: Schreder acquired EdgeMachines following a year-long partnership, strengthening its smart city offering through real-time data capabilities and connected urban infrastructure solutions.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 138.30 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 145.35 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 216.39 Billion
|CAGR
|5.10% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|Middle East and Africa
|Key Market Players
|Signify N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc., GE Lighting / GE Current, OSRAM GmbH (ams OSRAM), Panasonic Holdings Corporation
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Light Type, By Installation Type, By Application, By Sales Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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