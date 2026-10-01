Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market Size, Share, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Dogwood Therapeutics
|USD 26.9 Million
|In January 2026, Dogwood Therapeutics completed financing of up to USD 26.9 million to advance Halneuron through Phase 2b development for chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.
|Artelo Biosciences
|USD 11 Million
|In March 2026, Artelo Biosciences secured USD 11 million in private investment to advance a non-opioid pain drug candidate for neuropathic pain, including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.
Demand for Personalized Pain Management and Use of Non-Opioid Cancer Pain Treatments Drives Market
The demand for personalized pain management is growing as cancer patients experience different levels and types of pain. Treatment plans can be adjusted based on pain severity, symptoms, and individual response to therapy. This approach helps healthcare providers select suitable medicines and supportive treatments.
The increasing use of non-opioid cancer pain treatments is driving demand for alternatives to opioid-based therapies. Non-opioid medicines and supportive treatments can help manage cancer-related pain while addressing concerns associated with long-term opioid use. The use of multimodal treatment approaches is also expanding these options.Market Restraints
High Cost of Advanced Cancer Pain Management and Complex Treatment Planning Restrains Adoption
The high cost of advanced cancer pain management can create financial barriers for patients requiring specialized treatment. Advanced analgesics, interventional pain procedures, neuromodulation technologies, and continuous monitoring can increase overall treatment expenses. Such financial constraints can limit access to advanced pain management services and restrain market growth.
The complexity of managing severe cancer pain can make treatment planning and symptom control challenging. Patients may experience multiple types of pain, including tumor-related, neuropathic, and treatment-related pain, requiring different therapeutic approaches. This complexity can increase the clinical burden on healthcare providers and restrain market expansion.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Advanced Cancer Pain Management in Palliative Care and Interventional Services Offers Growth Opportunities
The growing need for comprehensive cancer care is creating opportunities for pain management providers to serve hospitals, oncology centers, and palliative care facilities. Advanced pain therapies can support patients experiencing moderate to severe cancer-related pain. Revenue can be generated through pain treatment procedures, medications, and specialized care programs, contributing to advanced cancer pain management market growth.
The need for targeted pain relief is creating opportunities for specialized pain clinics and healthcare providers to offer interventional procedures for cancer patients. Nerve blocks, epidural therapies, and other procedures can complement conventional pain management approaches. Revenue can be generated through procedure fees, specialist consultations, and follow-up services, supporting market growth.Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market Segmentation Analysis By Drug Class
The opioids segment accounted for a share of 43.6% in 2025 due to their established role in managing moderate to severe cancer-related pain. Opioids are widely used when stronger analgesic effects are required, particularly for patients experiencing persistent or advanced cancer pain.
The cannabinoid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period, driven by increasing research into cannabinoid-based approaches for managing cancer-related pain and associated symptoms.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Route of Administration
The oral segment accounted for a share of 46.8% in 2025 owing to the convenience and widespread availability of oral analgesic formulations for cancer pain management.
The inhalational segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period, supported by interest in alternative drug delivery approaches for patients requiring rapid administration.By Distribution Channel
The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a share of 48.2% in 2025 due to the need for prescription-based analgesics, specialist supervision, and complex pain management in advanced cancer cases.
The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing adoption of digital prescription services and home delivery of medicines.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market Regional Outlook North America Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
North America: Market Dominance Supported by Advanced Cancer Pain and Oncology Pain Management Adoption
The North America advanced cancer pain management market accounted for a share of 43.78% in 2025.United States Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The U.S. advanced cancer pain management market is supported by increasing focus on personalized oncology pain management. The National Cancer Institute provides specialized guidance for managing refractory cancer pain, including nerve blocks, cordotomy, opioid therapy, and palliative care for patients whose pain remains difficult to control.Canada Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The Canada advanced cancer pain management market is fueled by growing demand for specialized treatment of moderate to severe oncology pain. A Canadian Phase 2a trial is evaluating oral Trichomylin in adults with advanced cancer experiencing moderate to severe cancer-related pain, reflecting ongoing development of additional pain treatment options.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Access to Opioid and Non-Opioid Pain Management
The Asia Pacific advanced cancer pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.India Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The India advanced cancer pain management market is supported by increasing access to opioid therapy and palliative pain care. India's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases includes palliative care within its service framework, supporting access to pain relief and symptom management for patients with advanced cancer.China Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The China advanced cancer pain management market is benefited by continued use of opioid therapy for severe cancer pain. China's National Health Commission includes morphine and other strong opioids in its clinical guidance for cancer pain management, supporting standardized pharmacological treatment for patients with moderate to severe cancer pain.Japan Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The Japan advanced cancer pain management market is shaped by increasing use of non-opioid pain management alongside opioid therapy. Japan's clinical cancer pain guidelines recommend multimodal pharmacological approaches that combine analgesics according to pain severity and mechanism, including non-opioid medicines for appropriate patients.Middle East & Africa Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Led by Adoption of Neuromodulation and Supportive Oncology
The Middle East & Africa advanced cancer pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period.UAE Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The UAE advanced cancer pain management market is propelled by increasing adoption of neuromodulation and interventional oncology pain management. The Interventional Pain Management Center in Abu Dhabi provides dorsal root ganglion stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, and neurolytic blocks for chronic and cancer-related pain.South Africa Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The National Department of Health published the 2025–2029 review of its Primary Healthcare Standard Treatment Guidelines, including an updated pain chapter and a dedicated chapter on medicines used in palliative care. The guidelines provide a stepwise approach to cancer pain, including strong opioids such as morphine for severe pain, adjuvant therapies, and management of breakthrough pain, supporting standardized access to pharmacological and palliative pain-management servicesLatin America Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
Latin America: Market Shaped by Multidisciplinary Cancer Pain Management
The Latin America advanced cancer pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period.Brazil Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
Brazil's National Cancer Prevention and Control Network also requires palliative care across cancer care pathways, including pain assessment and access to medicines such as opioids for symptom control, supporting broader provision of pharmacological and multidisciplinary cancer pain management.Mexico Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) also operates an interdisciplinary center dedicated to difficult-to-control pain and palliative care, providing pharmacological and interventional pain management services. This supports continued demand for advanced cancer pain management therapies and specialist care.Europe Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
Europe: Market Expansion Driven by Hospice Care and Neuropathic Pain Management
The Europe advanced cancer pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.United Kingdom Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The UK advanced cancer pain management market is shaped by established and neuropathic pain management services. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance recommends specialist pain services for severe or difficult neuropathic pain and provides treatment options including amitriptyline, duloxetine, gabapentin, and pregabalin.Germany Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
The Germany advanced cancer pain management market is supported by expanding hospice care and palliative oncology. Germany's updated S3 Guideline for Palliative Care in Patients with Incurable Cancer, published in July 2026, provides updated recommendations for palliative care and symptom management in advanced cancer.Competitive Landscape
The advanced cancer pain management market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established pharmaceutical companies, pain management drug developers, oncology treatment providers, and specialized pain therapy companies. Key players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Grünenthal GmbH are estimated to account for approximately 25–30% of the global advanced cancer pain management market share.
Established players compete mainly through pain management therapies, drug development, clinical research capabilities, and treatment innovations. Emerging and regional players in the advanced cancer pain management market ecosystem focus on specialized therapies, novel pain management approaches, and application-specific oncology pain treatments.List of Key and Emerging Players in Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market
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Pfizer Inc. (US)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Viatris Inc. (US)
Grünenthal GmbH (Germany)
Mundipharma International Limited (UK)
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (Canada)
AstraZeneca plc (UK)
GSK plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
AbbVie Inc. (US)
May 2026: FDA issued draft guidance on development of non-opioid analgesics for chronic pain, providing recommendations for Phase 3 development of prescription non-opioid analgesics.
January 2026: ZYUS reported preliminary results from its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial of Trichomylin softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate-to-severe cancer-related pain.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 7.45 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 7.76 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 10.81 Billion
|CAGR
|4.22% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Viatris Inc. (US), Grünenthal GmbH (Germany)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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