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Oman Investment Bank Supports Islamic Finance News Forums Across Key Regional Markets in 2026
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Oman Investment Bank reinforced its commitment to advancing Islamic finance and capital markets through its sponsorship of three Islamic Finance News (IFN) forums across key regional markets in 2026.
The Bank’s 2026 sponsorship covered the IFN forums in Tashkent on 12 May and Muscat on 14 September, as well as the IFN Middle East Forum in Dubai on 22 September. Across the three forums, the Bank’s participation included contributions from James Sadler, Head of Debt Capital Markets and Structured Finance, who joined panel discussions as a key speaker, sharing insights on major developments and promising opportunities in Islamic banking and capital markets.
The sponsorship reflects the Bank’s focus on strengthening partnerships with key market participants, including issuers, investors, regulators and advisory firms, while keeping pace with evolving market developments and emerging investment opportunities across regional financial markets.
Through its sponsorship of IFN’s forums across multiple markets, the Bank strengthened its regional presence and contributed to conversations shaping the future of Islamic finance and capital markets. The forums provided a platform for industry leaders and experts to exchange perspectives, explore market trends and discuss ways to support the sector’s sustainable growth.
With the 2026 editions of the IFN forums in Tashkent, Oman and Dubai now concluded, the Bank’s sponsorship provided valuable opportunities to engage directly with Islamic finance communities and deepen cooperation with financial industry leaders.
Commenting on the Bank’s engagement across the three forums, Mohamed bin Sultan Al Habsi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “Our sponsorship of the Islamic Finance News forums reflects Oman Investment Bank’s commitment to ongoing collaboration and engagement with the regional Islamic finance and capital markets communities. By supporting these forums across key markets, we aim to build strong relationships with industry partners, share expertise and contribute to the continued growth and development of the markets we serve.”
Oman Investment Bank continues to strengthen its position by building strategic regional relationships and supporting initiatives and platforms that facilitate constructive industry dialogue and advance the growth and development of Islamic finance and capital markets.
The Bank’s 2026 sponsorship covered the IFN forums in Tashkent on 12 May and Muscat on 14 September, as well as the IFN Middle East Forum in Dubai on 22 September. Across the three forums, the Bank’s participation included contributions from James Sadler, Head of Debt Capital Markets and Structured Finance, who joined panel discussions as a key speaker, sharing insights on major developments and promising opportunities in Islamic banking and capital markets.
The sponsorship reflects the Bank’s focus on strengthening partnerships with key market participants, including issuers, investors, regulators and advisory firms, while keeping pace with evolving market developments and emerging investment opportunities across regional financial markets.
Through its sponsorship of IFN’s forums across multiple markets, the Bank strengthened its regional presence and contributed to conversations shaping the future of Islamic finance and capital markets. The forums provided a platform for industry leaders and experts to exchange perspectives, explore market trends and discuss ways to support the sector’s sustainable growth.
With the 2026 editions of the IFN forums in Tashkent, Oman and Dubai now concluded, the Bank’s sponsorship provided valuable opportunities to engage directly with Islamic finance communities and deepen cooperation with financial industry leaders.
Commenting on the Bank’s engagement across the three forums, Mohamed bin Sultan Al Habsi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “Our sponsorship of the Islamic Finance News forums reflects Oman Investment Bank’s commitment to ongoing collaboration and engagement with the regional Islamic finance and capital markets communities. By supporting these forums across key markets, we aim to build strong relationships with industry partners, share expertise and contribute to the continued growth and development of the markets we serve.”
Oman Investment Bank continues to strengthen its position by building strategic regional relationships and supporting initiatives and platforms that facilitate constructive industry dialogue and advance the growth and development of Islamic finance and capital markets.
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