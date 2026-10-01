Liberia: China Boosts Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) With Major Donation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Mr. Limpho Tau on Wednesday joined the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Mr. Yang Xiaokun, at a formal signing ceremony marking a substantial military donation from China to Lesotho.

The People's Liberation Army (LPA) of the People's Republic of China has donated RMB 30 million (approximately M90 million) to the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Lesotho to bolster the nation's security sector and operational readiness.

In his keynote remarks, Minister Tau expressed the Government of Lesotho's profound appreciation to the Government of the People's Republic of China, the Central Military Commission, the People's Liberation Army and Ambassador Yang for their unwavering support and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

He emphasized that the contribution extends far beyond mere financial assistance.

He described it as a powerful testament to the deep-rooted friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership shared between Lesotho and China.

The newly acquired funding is slated to significantly strengthen the operational capacity of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

Furthermore, it will enhance Lesotho's ability to actively contribute to regional and international peacekeeping efforts, particularly through bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

He highlighted the longstanding, multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries, which spans infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and defence.

“This bilateral relationship reached a historic milestone in January 2026, when it was formally elevated to a Strategic Partnership through a joint Press Communique signed by the Foreign Ministers of both countries.

Minister Tau indicated that Lesotho aims to further deepen its defence and security ties with China. He said future collaborations are expected to focus on specialized training, exchanges of military expertise, peacekeeping cooperation and advancements in defence equipment and technology.

“This donation is more than financial assistance, it is a symbol of friendship, trust and shared vision between the Kingdom of Lesotho and the People's Republic of China,” the Minister concluded.

On the other hand, Chinese Ambassador Yang said these new areas of cooperation complement our more established practical cooperation. He said in April, the two sides signed a protocol waiving two interest-free loans totaling RMB 89.976 million (M 224.94 million Maloti), fulfilling a commitment made at the FOCAC Beijing Summit.

“In July, we launched Phase II of the Mafeteng Solar Power Plant, further supporting Lesotho's energy transition and green development,” he said.

He said the year 2026 also marks 70 years since the beginning of diplomatic relations between China and African countries and is the China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

“In Lesotho, we have actively supported youth, educational, cultural and health cooperation. We have been an important development partner of the Sebabatso Youth Empowerment Initiative and SABA since their establishment and have provided scholarships and training opportunities to Basotho youth. More than 270 Basotho have gone to China for study and training this year. We also welcomed the 20th Chinese Medical Team to Lesotho, while Chinese medical specialists continue to share expertise and strengthen local capacity. People-to-people exchanges are the foundation of lasting friendship between our two countries,” he said.

He indicated that as China embarks on the 15th Five-Year Plan and Lesotho celebrates 60 years of independence, their two countries are entering new stages of development.

He said China stands ready to work with Lesotho to make full use of their bilateral cooperation mechanism, follow up on the outcomes of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, prepare for the next FOCAC meeting and expand practical cooperation in more areas for the benefit of their two peoples.

Meanwhile, Chinese military institutions regularly host and train LDF officers, offering professional development and technical education.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Liberia.